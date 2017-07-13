House JRv2 / studio de.materia

+77

Architects studio de.materia

Location Poznań, Poland

Lead Architect Adam Wysocki

Area 430.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Tom Kurek

Contractor of Concrete / Construction Herbud Poznań Sp. z o.o.

Contractor of Aluminum Joinery Botir.pl Sp. z o.o.

Interior Carpenter Manufaktura Meblarska Wojciech Tomczak

Exterior Carpenter Twój Dach Aleksander Mientki

From the architect. The plot lies on the edge of the reserve Żurawiniec, and It is surrounded by a dense park in the south and the west.

On the frontier boundary of the plot runs a slope of less than one story. Such terrain has determined the entire assumption of the project.

To avoid a steep descent into the garage, it was placed on the roof of the residential part. The living area was immersed in the descending terrain. This makes the house closed from the entrance (east) and open to the surrounding greenery from the west.

The functional layout of the home was dictated by the sun, views and neighborhoods.

The layout of the house resembles the letter T. In one wing there is a living room with a dining area and a kitchen open to the surrounding park. The second wing is perpendicular. Partially slammed into the escarpment. There is a technical room and a small guest room.

The remainder of this wing contains the wardrobe, the bathroom and the bedroom, which goes out the green side. Such arrangement allowed for obtaining a terrace space that was separated from the neighbor from the north.

In order to catch the rising sun in the living room, we designed a small patio that overlooks the living room window. The patio wall is at the same time a retaining wall for the slope

While the garage is made entirely of wood (construction and cladding), the bottom part is made of concrete. Concrete walls are made like sandwich - concrete, insulation, concrete.

The roof is covered with extensive vegetation of herbs and stonecrops. Facades complement larch wood. Oak lining was used in the interiors.

The house is equipped with mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, efficient floor heating submerged in the accumulation concrete floor slab.