  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Poland
  5. studio de.materia
  6. 2017
  House JRv2 / studio de.materia

House JRv2 / studio de.materia

  • 02:00 - 13 July, 2017
House JRv2 / studio de.materia
House JRv2 / studio de.materia, © Tom Kurek
© Tom Kurek

  • Contractor of Concrete / Construction

    Herbud Poznań Sp. z o.o.

  • Contractor of Aluminum Joinery

    Botir.pl Sp. z o.o.

  • Interior Carpenter

    Manufaktura Meblarska Wojciech Tomczak

  • Exterior Carpenter

    Twój Dach Aleksander Mientki
© Tom Kurek
© Tom Kurek

From the architect. The plot lies on the edge of the reserve Żurawiniec, and It is surrounded by a dense park in the south and the west.

© Tom Kurek
© Tom Kurek

On the frontier boundary of the plot runs a slope of less than one story. Such terrain has determined the entire assumption of the project.

© Tom Kurek
© Tom Kurek
© Tom Kurek
© Tom Kurek

To avoid a steep descent into the garage, it was placed on the roof of the residential part. The living area was immersed in the descending terrain. This makes the house closed from the entrance (east) and open to the surrounding greenery from the west.

© Tom Kurek
© Tom Kurek

The functional layout of the home was dictated by the sun, views and neighborhoods.

The layout of the house resembles the letter T. In one wing there is a living room with a dining area and a kitchen open to the surrounding park. The second wing is perpendicular. Partially slammed into the escarpment. There is a technical room and a small guest room.

© Tom Kurek
© Tom Kurek
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Tom Kurek
© Tom Kurek

The remainder of this wing contains the wardrobe, the bathroom and the bedroom, which goes out the green side. Such arrangement allowed for obtaining a terrace space that was separated from the neighbor from the north.

© Tom Kurek
© Tom Kurek

In order to catch the rising sun in the living room, we designed a small patio that overlooks the living room window. The patio wall is at the same time a retaining wall for the slope

© Tom Kurek
© Tom Kurek

While the garage is made entirely of wood (construction and cladding), the bottom part is made of concrete. Concrete walls are made like sandwich - concrete, insulation, concrete.

Section A
Section A

The roof is covered with extensive vegetation of herbs and stonecrops. Facades complement larch wood. Oak lining was used in the interiors.

© Tom Kurek
© Tom Kurek

The house is equipped with mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, efficient floor heating submerged in the accumulation concrete floor slab.

© Tom Kurek
© Tom Kurek
