Nanobio Campus / Atelier Didier Dalmas

Architects
LocationGières, France
Area3560.0 m2
Project Year2012
Photographs
StructureAGIBAT INGENIERIE
Economy of ConstructionAIA INGENIERIE
From the architect. The project is a university building dedicated to teachers. Its characteristic is the research in nanobiotechnology. It develops on 4 levels
• Level 0: reception, cafeteria and conference space
• 2 levels are dedicated to the research: laboratories, offices and meeting room
• 1 technical level.
The building consists of 36 laboratories of different types; physic-chemistry, functionalization, synthesis, instrumentation
They have the particularity of :
• a mass spectrometry plate
• a specific vibration management tray
• a gray room
• a black room
• a positive cold room (+4°C)
• a glove box room.
The laboratories are all air-conditioned and receive specific equipment. They consist mainly of wet and dry benches, fume cupboards, ventilated cabinets, specific storage under the benches. In addition, they also have analytical gas supplies: argon, helium, compressed air, etc…
34 offices + 4 meeting rooms + 1 conference room (80 square meters) spread over all 3 levels.