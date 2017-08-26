World
  7. Nanobio Campus / Atelier Didier Dalmas

Nanobio Campus / Atelier Didier Dalmas

  • 05:00 - 26 August, 2017
Nanobio Campus / Atelier Didier Dalmas
Nanobio Campus / Atelier Didier Dalmas, © Guillaume Perret
© Guillaume Perret

© Guillaume Perret © Guillaume Perret © Guillaume Perret © Guillaume Perret + 18

© Guillaume Perret
© Guillaume Perret

From the architect. The project is a university building dedicated to teachers. Its characteristic is the research in nanobiotechnology. It develops on 4 levels

    •    Level 0: reception, cafeteria and conference space
    •    2 levels are dedicated to the research: laboratories, offices and meeting room
    •    1 technical level.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The building consists of 36 laboratories of different types; physic-chemistry, functionalization, synthesis, instrumentation

© Guillaume Perret
© Guillaume Perret

They have the particularity of :
    •    a mass spectrometry plate
    •    a specific vibration management tray
    •    a gray room
    •    a black room
    •    a positive cold room (+4°C)
    •    a glove box room.

© Guillaume Perret
© Guillaume Perret

The laboratories are all air-conditioned and receive specific equipment. They consist mainly of wet and dry benches, fume cupboards, ventilated cabinets, specific storage under the benches. In addition, they also have analytical gas supplies: argon, helium, compressed air, etc…

Sections
Sections

34 offices + 4 meeting rooms + 1 conference room (80 square meters) spread over all 3 levels.

© Guillaume Perret
© Guillaume Perret
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: " Nanobio Campus / Atelier Didier Dalmas" 26 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875641/nanobio-campus-atelier-didier-dalmas/>
