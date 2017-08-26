Nanobio Campus / Atelier Didier Dalmas

+ 18

From the architect. The project is a university building dedicated to teachers. Its characteristic is the research in nanobiotechnology. It develops on 4 levels

• Level 0: reception, cafeteria and conference space

• 2 levels are dedicated to the research: laboratories, offices and meeting room

• 1 technical level.

The building consists of 36 laboratories of different types; physic-chemistry, functionalization, synthesis, instrumentation

They have the particularity of :

• a mass spectrometry plate

• a specific vibration management tray

• a gray room

• a black room

• a positive cold room (+4°C)

• a glove box room.

The laboratories are all air-conditioned and receive specific equipment. They consist mainly of wet and dry benches, fume cupboards, ventilated cabinets, specific storage under the benches. In addition, they also have analytical gas supplies: argon, helium, compressed air, etc…

34 offices + 4 meeting rooms + 1 conference room (80 square meters) spread over all 3 levels.