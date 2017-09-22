World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. France
  5. Atelier Didier Dalmas
  6. 2016
  Inter-Company Restaurant / Atelier Didier Dalmas

Inter-Company Restaurant / Atelier Didier Dalmas

  • 19:00 - 22 September, 2017
Inter-Company Restaurant / Atelier Didier Dalmas
Inter-Company Restaurant / Atelier Didier Dalmas, © Jérôme Ricolleau
© Jérôme Ricolleau

© Tristan Deschamps © Tristan Deschamps © Jérôme Ricolleau © Jérôme Ricolleau + 22

  • Landscape

    Atelier Anne Gardoni

  • Structure

    TECO

  • Economy of Construction

    US&CO

  • Fire safety

    ACROBAT

  • Roads and Various Networks

    PRO-ING
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Jérôme Ricolleau
© Jérôme Ricolleau

From the architect. The project is an inter-company restaurant. Its floor area is 533 square meters. This building has a capacity of 175 people indoors and 70 outside. The project is located in an urbanization zone with a vocation of activity. It is called "URBAN EAST", and it is located in the commune of Saint Priest.

Site Plan
Site Plan
Sections
Sections

The building is in line with the development of the ZAC. For this purpose, the composition of the volumes and the architectural party adopted for this project correspond to the logic of the first buildings built on the area: Simple composition, durable materials, qualitative and economical, creating a rhythm of facade to blur the linearity of the frame. The building is a simple and compact volume with sober lines, on which alternate linear materials. A subtle play of variation of hue decomposes the volume on its height: a crown of matt black color above a stratum of shiny black color.

© Tristan Deschamps
© Tristan Deschamps

The will of this project is to design a comfortable place pleasant to live for the guests.
The project consists of a kitchen part on the eastern part and a dining room on the western part. The installation of large curtain walls in the large room offers a great transparency on the outside and the terrace: the user benefits of abundant natural light and a view on the landscaped green spaces.

© Tristan Deschamps
© Tristan Deschamps

The installation of the building on the plot allows to meet the demands of the program and the requirements of the specifications of the zone:
            •           the creation of a rear part delivery area, including staff parking
            •           the creation of an outside reception area: terrace
            •           the creation of integrated parking lots in a landscaped complex
            •           the qualitative treatment of green spaces especially along the avenue “des temps modernes”.

© Tristan Deschamps
© Tristan Deschamps

The terrace is in the extension of the dining room. Break-ins located on the outskirts, give privacy to this place.
In the middle of the terrace stands a tree, strengthening the domestic effect of this space.

© Jérôme Ricolleau
© Jérôme Ricolleau

The structure of the building is in metal frame.
The general envelope is a cladding in pre-lacquered aluminum plates fixed in front of an external insulation.

A declination of these blades (perforated blades) is used for the breezes seen positioned around the external spaces. This variation of treatment brings intimacy to these spaces while maintaining a homogeneous writing throughout the site. The exterior thus becomes the extension of the interior.

© Jérôme Ricolleau
© Jérôme Ricolleau

The jointed assemblies are made of aluminum with thermal break.
In the roof, a micro-perforated steel bin allows an acoustic treatment of the spaces of restoration. Strips of removable false ceiling reinforce the acoustics. These strips also allow the insertion of various electrical appliances and hide the ventilation ducts.

North and South Elevation
North and South Elevation

