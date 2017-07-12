World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. ofa
  6. 2017
  7. "KITERASU" Model CLT Building at Kuse Station / ofa

"KITERASU" Model CLT Building at Kuse Station / ofa

  • 19:00 - 12 July, 2017
"KITERASU" Model CLT Building at Kuse Station / ofa
"KITERASU" Model CLT Building at Kuse Station / ofa, © Ken'ichi Suzuki
© Ken'ichi Suzuki

  • Architects

    ofa

  • Location

    Maniwa, Okayama Prefecture, Japan

  • Architects in Charge

    Kenichi Ohara, Ayako Fukagawa

  • Area

    70.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ken'ichi Suzuki

  • Structural design

    TORI-SHA/Yoko Masuda

  • Facility design

    Hiroshi Hasegawa

  • Lighting design

    Clip

  • Clients

    Maniwa City
© Ken'ichi Suzuki
From the architect. This is a CLT model building built next to the station in Maniwa. The use of the building is a public toilet and a rest space.

© Ken'ichi Suzuki
Maniwa city has materials and technology of CLT. We proposed four things and were selected in the design competition.

1. Utilize the characteristics of CLT (Cross Laminated Timber).
2. Create an attractive woody space to show the potential of CLT.
3. People can feel the size, warmth, touch of CLT in everyday life.
4. Through this construction project, to encourage "Town Planning".

The building is a simple structure. Three large walls support three roofs. It is characterized by a large cantilevered roof and a wall with many holes.

© Ken'ichi Suzuki
That space is like the furniture of wood. Because not only structural members but also partition and lining were made with CLT.

© Ken'ichi Suzuki
We set up a relaxing terrace facing the cherry blossoms so that this building will be a comfortable space as a cycling station and a place to gather.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Section
Section

Since benches and cycle racks made with CLT were placed around the building, in front of the station it became a square where people can spend like a park.

© Ken'ichi Suzuki
© Ken'ichi Suzuki
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Japan
