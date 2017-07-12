"KITERASU" Model CLT Building at Kuse Station / ofa

+18

Architects ofa

Location Maniwa, Okayama Prefecture, Japan

Architects in Charge Kenichi Ohara, Ayako Fukagawa

Area 70.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Ken'ichi Suzuki

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural design TORI-SHA/Yoko Masuda

Facility design Hiroshi Hasegawa

Lighting design Clip

Clients Maniwa City More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. This is a CLT model building built next to the station in Maniwa. The use of the building is a public toilet and a rest space.

Maniwa city has materials and technology of CLT. We proposed four things and were selected in the design competition.

1. Utilize the characteristics of CLT (Cross Laminated Timber).

2. Create an attractive woody space to show the potential of CLT.

3. People can feel the size, warmth, touch of CLT in everyday life.

4. Through this construction project, to encourage "Town Planning".

The building is a simple structure. Three large walls support three roofs. It is characterized by a large cantilevered roof and a wall with many holes.

That space is like the furniture of wood. Because not only structural members but also partition and lining were made with CLT.

We set up a relaxing terrace facing the cherry blossoms so that this building will be a comfortable space as a cycling station and a place to gather.

Since benches and cycle racks made with CLT were placed around the building, in front of the station it became a square where people can spend like a park.