World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Switzerland
  5. dolmus Architekten
  6. 2017
  7. Erweiterung Primarschule Evilard / dolmus Architekten

Erweiterung Primarschule Evilard / dolmus Architekten

  • 09:00 - 29 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Erweiterung Primarschule Evilard / dolmus Architekten
Save this picture!
Erweiterung Primarschule Evilard / dolmus Architekten, © Bern & Aytac Pekdemir
© Bern & Aytac Pekdemir

© Bern & Aytac Pekdemir © Bern & Aytac Pekdemir © Rolf Siegenthaler © Bern & Aytac Pekdemir +27

  • Collaborators

    Bauleitung GmbH, Andreas Dürrhammer, Ländtestrasse 1, 2503 Biel
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Bern & Aytac Pekdemir
© Bern & Aytac Pekdemir

From the architect. The urban figure refers strongly to the existing complex. A two-storey building is placed on the back of the existing schoolhouse. It is connected to the school at the narrowest point. This creates an elongated court, which creates an atmospheric meeting, residence and communication space for the school.

Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan

The old building remains visible and is formed together with the new building into a whole. The constant continuation of the roof design will be experienced as a unit throughout the school area.

Save this picture!
© Rolf Siegenthaler
© Rolf Siegenthaler

The new building is developed from the old building. Due to the given interior structure of the old building, three connection points are created. Thanks to the passerelles between old and new buildings, the school building works as a whole. The passerelles generate covered outside areas, which also define the inputs.

Save this picture!
© Rolf Siegenthaler
© Rolf Siegenthaler

On the ground floor, the dayschool and the multi-purpose room are accommodated with the adjoining rooms. The dayschool is characterized by an open space design, whereby the rooms can be divided according to needs. The main rooms have a two-sided exposure, on the one hand to the court and the northern playground.

Save this picture!
© Rolf Siegenthaler
© Rolf Siegenthaler

The classrooms are located on the upper floor. The school rooms are also exposed on two sides. The group rooms are appropriately placed between two classrooms. This grouping is based on a clear grid. All of the rooms have large window areas and proﬁt of optimal lighting conditions.

Save this picture!
Plans 02
Plans 02

The corridors are complemented in important circulation areas with spacious open zones. The accommodation and working spaces of the teaching staff are located in the existing building on the southeast side. The central location next to the entrance area ensures short distances, a good overview of the area and thus a simple school operation.

Save this picture!
© Bern & Aytac Pekdemir
© Bern & Aytac Pekdemir

The facades are equipped with additive windows with an adequate restraint. The visible concrete construction takes over the existing yellow colour from the neighbouring school buildings.

Save this picture!
© Bern & Aytac Pekdemir
© Bern & Aytac Pekdemir

The compact school building takes account of the land reserve in the east of the center for future expansion buildings.

Save this picture!
© Rolf Siegenthaler
© Rolf Siegenthaler
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Switzerland
Cite: "Erweiterung Primarschule Evilard / dolmus Architekten" 29 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875629/erweiterung-primarschule-evilard-dolmus-architekten/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »