  Flower Market / Atelier Didier Dalmas

Flower Market / Atelier Didier Dalmas

  • 05:00 - 16 August, 2017
Flower Market / Atelier Didier Dalmas
Flower Market / Atelier Didier Dalmas, © Jérôme Ricolleau
© Jérôme Ricolleau

© Jérôme Ricolleau

  • Budget

    CUBIC

  • Fire Safety

    Nicolas INGÉNIERIE

  • Structure

    COGECI

  • Engineering Consultant

    ARBOR&SENS
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Jérôme Ricolleau
© Jérôme Ricolleau

From the architect. The A3 block is the first block of the new ZAC "Lyon Confluence II" to be developed. It’s a prototype. His ambition is to invent a way of life characteristic of the new neighbourhood.

© Jérôme Ricolleau
© Jérôme Ricolleau

The A3 block has a privileged location within the ZAC. On one side, it’s exposed on the major axis of the confluence district: the “cours Charlemagne” and on the other side, it’s on one the main squares: “the central place” to the south, in front of the regional hotel.

© Jérôme Ricolleau
© Jérôme Ricolleau

The building of the "Halle aux fleurs", is an old market hall that has been preserved. This building is an industrial architecture. It testifies to a commercial past and allows to offer a variety of typologies to the islet.

Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

The rehabilitation project consists of transforming the old hall into sports facilities. Are created: a dojo, a dance hall, offices and locker rooms and sanitary facilities for each activity.

© Jérôme Ricolleau
© Jérôme Ricolleau

This building had been designed for the auction of products of national interest market, but was never used for this function, and was eventually dedicated to the sale of wholesale flowers. A very specific architecture characterized this building: a double rostrum composed of steps arranged back to back, creating a particular spatial configuration inside this double-height concrete structure.

© Jérôme Ricolleau
© Jérôme Ricolleau

Large openings made of concrete sun breezes on the first level of the south-east and north-west façades have created a recognizable facade with large openings on the ground floor designed for truck passage.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The rehabilitation project consisted of removing all existing internal concretes and retaining only the envelope and structure of the building. The lean-tos on the sides of the building have been removed to enhance the main concrete volume and bring natural light into the rooms.

© Jérôme Ricolleau
© Jérôme Ricolleau

The hollow building made it possible to design a new distribution of spaces according to the requested program. An intermediate slab was built to create a complete floor, then the partitions were designed to meet the different requirements of the program: each level hosts a gym on one half of the surface (dojo in the RdC and dance hall on the R + 1), the other surfaces allowing the creation of locker rooms and sanitary facilities as well as offices dedicated to the various sports players.

© Jérôme Ricolleau
© Jérôme Ricolleau

The architectural choices were guided by the desire to accentuate the industrial side of the building: Untreated raw concrete elevations, wood panelling, wood fiber acoustic ceillings. Emphasis has also been placed on the development of the existing structure. This is visible from several areas of the project.

© Jérôme Ricolleau
© Jérôme Ricolleau

Furthermore, insulation of the building was made from the inside by wood wool in order to preserve the raw appearance of the building. The facades are covered with a mineral glaze in a light gray tone to preserve the appearance of the concrete and its roughness.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Market France
