World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Estudio 111 Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. MAJO House / Estudio 111 Arquitectos

MAJO House / Estudio 111 Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 15 July, 2017
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MAJO House / Estudio 111 Arquitectos
Save this picture!
MAJO House / Estudio 111 Arquitectos, © Yordana Andaur
© Yordana Andaur

© Yordana Andaur © Yordana Andaur © Yordana Andaur © Yordana Andaur +20

  • Colaborators

    José Luis Valladares Zuar Yasin, Maria Paz Cabezas

  • Construction

    Cause
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Yordana Andaur
© Yordana Andaur

From the architect. The client shows us the need for a second residence that is built in a place of rest, calm and quiet, where you can share and enjoy with family and friends a privileged environment.

Save this picture!
© Yordana Andaur
© Yordana Andaur

The residence, with a metal structure and plaster partitions, seeks to harness as much as possible the aesthetic and natural wealth of the surroundings, elevating the cubic volumes that compose it on a weft of metallic frames and being oriented towards the mountain Campana in such a way that all the spaces of the residence are in direct communication with the surroundings. The house was designed in such a way that, at the moment of entering it, the view goes directly to the large windows that frame, almost like works of art in an exhibition hall, the beauty of the landscape.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Despite its 90 m2 of surface, the perception of who enters the residence is of a large space due to the breadth of its circulation area, the unevenness of the access to the common area and the fact that its windows reach the ceiling.

Save this picture!
© Yordana Andaur
© Yordana Andaur

Outside, the house is lined with wood and has a wooden screen that runs from the terrace to a large part of the back facade and stops at the house access, following and sheltering the one that goes through it. This trellises made of wood fragments the excess sunlight in the morning and the view to the rear area of the house.

Save this picture!
© Yordana Andaur
© Yordana Andaur

Following the principles of energy efficiency the house, in addition to being suspended over the ground level, which facilitates the air circulation, has a double roof that fulfills the same purpose, therefore, it is protected by an ar mattress that surrounds it and allows its self-regulation. The second roof was also designed to capture the environment humidity and the rainwater that is collected and stored in a cistern for domestic use. 

Save this picture!
Section A-A'
Section A-A'
Save this picture!
Section B-B'
Section B-B'

A rain afternoon, resting by the fireplace with a cup of tea and freshly baked cookies, enjoying the view of the mountain is the perfect time…

Save this picture!
© Yordana Andaur
© Yordana Andaur
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "MAJO House / Estudio 111 Arquitectos" [Casa MAJO / Estudio 111 Arquitectos] 15 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875600/majo-house-estudio-111-arquitectos/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »