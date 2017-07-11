Paris and Los Angeles Selected as 2024 and 2028 Olympic Hosts

Paris and Los Angeles will become the next Olympic host cities, after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) voted unanimously to approve a plan simultaneously awarding the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games to the competing cities.

Which city will host each year, however, is still on the table – the two bid cities and the IOC will have until a September 13 conference in Lima to reach an agreement. If they cannot agree, solely the 2024 Olympics will be awarded, though this outcome seems unlikely after recent collaborations by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

“We welcome the executive board’s decision to recognize two excellent bids from two of the world’s greatest cities,” said Garcetti prior to the vote. “We look forward to working together maybe not in competition but collaboration with Paris.

“LA is ready to throw these Olympics in two months, if we were asked, or two decades if it came to that. LA is ready because the infrastructure, the love and the vision to make sure it’s something that serves this movement and serves the people of our city.”

In a report issued last week, the IOC found both bids to be “outstanding” and more than capable of delivering a successful Games. Both cities’ campaigns promoted the use of existing facilities as opposed to large-scale new construction, after arenas and developments built for the Games in both Athens and Rio have since been left abandoned and caused economic stresses for their respective countries.

