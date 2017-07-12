World
  A•lava / Aalto University Wood Program

A•lava / Aalto University Wood Program

  • 02:00 - 12 July, 2017
A•lava / Aalto University Wood Program
A•lava / Aalto University Wood Program, © Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

© Marc Goodwin © Marc Goodwin © Philip Tidwell © Philip Tidwell +33

  • Student Design Team

    Alba Aguilar (MX), Emilia Almqvist Jansson (SW), Mathias Björkman (FI), Caio Cintra (BR), Rodrigo Giorgi (BR), Riccardo Guerri (IT), Noora Kassinen (FI), Loreto Mancilla Bahamonde (CL), Elsa Mendoza (MX), Guido Mitidieri (IT), Teodor Nilson (SW), Tatsuro Sakata (JP), Andrea Settimi (IT), Heidi Silvennoinen (FI), Hannah Smith (CA), Kire Stavrov (MK), Jianlin Sun (CA), Kenji Takahashi (JP), Paul Texereau (FR), Sonja Äärilä (FI)

  • Tutors

    Pekka Heikkinen (FI), Philip Tidwell (US), Willem van Bolderen (NL)

  • Engineer

    Antti Haikala (FI)
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

From the architect. Designed and constructed by a team of 20 students from the Aalto University’s Wood Program, the pavilion provides a sheltered stage for Annantalo, an art center for young people and families in the center of Helsinki, Finland. The stage is build as a semi-permanent building and will accommodate various art events from the school during the summers for the next five years.

© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

 The stage is based on a square shape plan to provide a flexible and democratic space suitable for many types of presentations. The flexibility of the space intends to be a tools for the teachers and students of the school in there creative process. The design provides a main stage for artists and a 60 people audience, with the possibility to extend the show outside and host a larger event.

© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

A variation of triangular shapes that determine the walls and openings of the stage also serve as structural elements of the project. The geometry of the roof follows the same principles, raising up to emphasize the location of the stage by means of a set of beams forming a parabolic structure.

© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

The walls and deck structures were prefabricated from solid spruce wood in the program’s workshop in Otaniemi and assembled on site. The glulam beams were factory made and assembled on site in one day. Plywood sheets for the covering were CNC cut to adjust to the geometry and assembled on site the same day.

Detail
Detail
Detail
Detail

Each step of the project has been documented lovingly online through the official website (a-lava.com) as students tracked the many steps of building a quality design at full scale.

© Philip Tidwell
© Philip Tidwell
Cite: "A•lava / Aalto University Wood Program" 12 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875577/a-star-lava-aalto-university-wood-program/>
