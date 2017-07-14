World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Marià Castelló Martínez
  6. 2016
  7. Can Xomeu Rita / Marià Castelló Martínez

Can Xomeu Rita / Marià Castelló Martínez

  • 09:00 - 14 July, 2017
Can Xomeu Rita / Marià Castelló Martínez
Can Xomeu Rita / Marià Castelló Martínez, © Marià Castelló
© Marià Castelló

© Marià Castelló

  • Structure

    Ferran Juan

  • Technical Architect

    José Luís Velilla Lon

  • Archaelogical Monitoring

    Glenda Graziani Echávarri

  • Collaborators

    Marga Ferrer, Natàlia Castellà

  • Constructor

    Motas Proyectos e Interiorismo S.L.
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Marià Castelló
© Marià Castelló

From the architect. Can Xomeu Rita is a small dwelling that takes the name of the traditional place name of the interior of the island of Formentera where it is located. Its location in the territory responds to a space free of vegetation close to the field of wheat and oats existing in the plot, where the alignment with the existing dry stone walls coincides with the good orientation towards the South as well as with an area adequate to recover the rain water in a cistern.

© Marià Castelló
© Marià Castelló
Plan
Plan
© Marià Castelló
© Marià Castelló

The simplicity of the program is reflected in the floor plan through three strips that go from the most public facing the South with the access and the best visuals from the light porch to the night area in the North where the bedrooms are towards East and West. In the central strip there is a diaphanous space of relationship, kitchen and dining room.

© Marià Castelló
© Marià Castelló

The bioclimatic design of the house is based on the fact of taking advantage of the cross ventilation in the interior to guarantee a cool environment during the summer months, thanks to having analyzed the prevailing winds. In the same way the depth of the porch has been dimensioned to allow the contributions of solar radiation in the interior during the winter and, instead, generate shade and freshness in the summer season

© Marià Castelló
© Marià Castelló
Interior Elevation
Interior Elevation
© Marià Castelló
© Marià Castelló

The low budget of the intervention is also manifested in the tectonics of the building, which shows sincerely how it was built. Honeycomb clay block, pine wood, limestone and lime mortars are left seen as finishing forming breathable constructive solutions that bring more warmth, comfort and health to the home.

© Marià Castelló
© Marià Castelló
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Read comments

