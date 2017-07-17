World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Austria
  5. raumhochrosen
  6. 2011
  Tom's Hut / raumhochrosen

Tom's Hut / raumhochrosen

  • 00:00 - 17 July, 2017
Tom's Hut / raumhochrosen
Tom's Hut / raumhochrosen, © Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel
© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel

© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel © Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel © Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel © Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel +7

© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel
© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel

From the architect. If a mental coach is also an Austrian songwriter, living his life between extremes, he needs a place, a wooden wilderness and a hut far out as a balance to his life in the middle of the town.

© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel
© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel

This simple house refers intensively to its environment, follows the contour of a previous, decaying building and was really drafted around a man and his passions. An angular shape encloses space on two levels life in this retreat. Firmly closed on all sides with wooden bars, the hut can open his windows to different views.

© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel
© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel

Totally made of wood and prefabricated it provides everything you need in a such a confined space. The hut as a striking identity becomes a partner, a place of retreat, but also for hospitality and personal development. Arrive, find shelter, rest, nourish yourself and find balance within. Then the view outside into the wild. Vision.

© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel
© Albrecht Imanuel Schnabel
