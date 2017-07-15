World
K.Pok House / Sute Architect

  • 20:00 - 15 July, 2017
K.Pok House / Sute Architect, © Issira Tonehongsa
© Issira Tonehongsa

© Issira Tonehongsa © Issira Tonehongsa © Issira Tonehongsa © Issira Tonehongsa +26

  • Architects

    Sute Architect

  • Location

    Det Udom District , Ubon Ratchathani Province Thailand

  • Architect in Charge

    Sutinon Thawaisin,Sitthiphon Komonwetchakul

  • Area

    650.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Issira Tonehongsa
© Issira Tonehongsa
© Issira Tonehongsa

From the architect. This house had a three-storey residential building with reinforced concrete structure within the part of shop and warehouse. It located in the center of Det Udom district, Ubon Ratchathani Province in the Northeast of Thailand, the building is a modern style that combines with the tropical climate of Thailand.

© Issira Tonehongsa
© Issira Tonehongsa

The main concept of house design was a family reunion which each bedroom that will be had more space for each family member to spend their own hobbies.

Section
Section

In the third-storey of the building there was a space for two bedrooms and each room had a double space in their own bedroom in order to the both bedrooms looked like home that had increasingly of a space for own ​​activity and they can see a faraway view, without the surrounding buildings obscured the view.

© Issira Tonehongsa
© Issira Tonehongsa
