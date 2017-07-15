K.Pok House / Sute Architect

+26

Architects Sute Architect

Location Det Udom District , Ubon Ratchathani Province Thailand

Architect in Charge Sutinon Thawaisin,Sitthiphon Komonwetchakul

Area 650.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Issira Tonehongsa

Manufacturers Loading...

Interior Design Sute architect More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. This house had a three-storey residential building with reinforced concrete structure within the part of shop and warehouse. It located in the center of Det Udom district, Ubon Ratchathani Province in the Northeast of Thailand, the building is a modern style that combines with the tropical climate of Thailand.

The main concept of house design was a family reunion which each bedroom that will be had more space for each family member to spend their own hobbies.

In the third-storey of the building there was a space for two bedrooms and each room had a double space in their own bedroom in order to the both bedrooms looked like home that had increasingly of a space for own ​​activity and they can see a faraway view, without the surrounding buildings obscured the view.