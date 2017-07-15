World
  3. New Photographs Unveiled as China's First Design Museum Nears Completion in Shenzhen

New Photographs Unveiled as China's First Design Museum Nears Completion in Shenzhen

New Photographs Unveiled as China's First Design Museum Nears Completion in Shenzhen
New Photographs Unveiled as China's First Design Museum Nears Completion in Shenzhen, Courtesy of Design Society
A series of new photographs of China’s “first major design museum” has been unveiled by Design Society, showing Pritzker Prize winner Fumihiko Maki’s design nearing completion in the Shekou district of Shenzhen. Commissioned by the duo of China Merchants Group (CMG) and the V&A Museum in London back in 2014, the project was envisioned as a catalyst for development in the city, given Shenzhen’s bustling creative sector of over 6,000 companies. 

As the photos display, the building is formed through three separate cantilevering volumes, which sit atop a plinth overlooking the waterfront. An exterior corner staircase leads to a number of publicly accessible rooftop terraces, inviting the public to engage with the building at various levels. Finishing touches are being added to the construction with the envelope already complete, while interior spaces and the site landscaping are still undergoing further polish and are yet to be fully resolved. Check out all the photographs of the building below, which will be occupied by Design Society upon completion.

Courtesy of Design Society Courtesy of Design Society Courtesy of Design Society Courtesy of Design Society +9

Courtesy of Design Society
Courtesy of Design Society
Courtesy of Design Society
Courtesy of Design Society
Courtesy of Design Society
Courtesy of Design Society
Courtesy of Design Society
Courtesy of Design Society
News via: Design Society.

See more:

News Architecture News
