World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Custom Bamboo Skylight Illuminates the Interior of a Historic Building in China

Custom Bamboo Skylight Illuminates the Interior of a Historic Building in China

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Custom Bamboo Skylight Illuminates the Interior of a Historic Building in China
Save this picture!
Custom Bamboo Skylight Illuminates the Interior of a Historic Building in China, Cortesía de Atelier Archmixing
Cortesía de Atelier Archmixing

In response to the overwhelming growth of cities and neighborhoods in China, architects from Atelier Archmixing’s Shanghai office, have developed a series of proposals that seek to return value to sensitive interior spaces and improve the user’s quality of life through design.

The project consists of an interesting light fixture; a bamboo structure similar in shape to an umbrella, that lets natural light and fresh air into the building.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Atelier Archmixing
Cortesía de Atelier Archmixing

The building is called “Zou ma lou” and comprises of an indoor covered patio and a balcony. The client wanted to transform the interior of this typical local building into a lobby lounge, upgrading its residential quality.

Save this picture!
Internal layout of the building
Internal layout of the building

The house has 2 floors and is of a modest size. However, the interior patio is relatively large, surrounded by beautifully sculptured beams. In order to better use these elements and their features, an incredible transparent structure has been designed in the center of the patio where visitors can relax without worrying about the change in weather. 

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Atelier Archmixing
Cortesía de Atelier Archmixing

The structure is made of bamboo with polyurethane sheets that can be opened in order to let in sunlight and fresh air.

Save this picture!
Axonometricx: Open / Closed
Axonometricx: Open / Closed

The technical intervention solves all the challenges posed by the client, including air conditioning, rainwater capture, daylight and ventilation. The installation revitalises a historic building of great spatial and architectural value and strengthens its liveability qualities.

Save this picture!
Structural display
Structural display

Architects Atelier Archmixing / ZHUANG Shen, REN Hao, TANG Yu, ZHU Jie
Team: TANG Yu, YAO Wenxuan, JIANG Zhuoxi, HUANG Limin, YANG Yuqiong, LU Jinshuo, LIANG Bo
Location: Fuchunjiang, Zhejiang, China
Type: Resort / Renovación
Year: 2012/2014
Size: 464 m2 (Edificio Completo)
Corporacion: Shanghai Yuangui Architectural Structure Co.Ltd
Prize: THE BUNDS’ ‘Best New Hotel of the Year’of the 6th Best Design Hotel

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Misc
Cite: Franco, José Tomás. "Custom Bamboo Skylight Illuminates the Interior of a Historic Building in China" [China: dispositivo de bambú permite iluminar el interior de un antiguo edificio vernacular] 21 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Devine, Sophie) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875547/custom-bamboo-skylight-illuminates-the-interior-of-a-historic-building-in-china/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »