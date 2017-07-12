PA House / Gonzalo Martínez Oportus + Pablo Campano Sotomayor

+9

Structural Engineer Alex Popp C.

From the architect. The Project emerges as an economic constructive resolution alternative facing the emergence of commercial modular architecture manufactured in series, efficiently resolving the client’s program needs, with the rational use of materials and proposing interior spaces of higher spatial quality than a prefabricated work.

Volumetrically, the house considered as a horizontal pavilion that rests silently on the ground. The surrounding continues with wooden walls, floors and its deck with gabled roofs and resolves in a simple and honest character of the rural proposal, linking it to the environment in which it is located.

The pavilion conceived as a net volume, appealing, unitary, devoid of artifices, details, material encounter, eaves and ridges. Inwardly, the space is proposed as a white box, neat, free of elements; an interior that lives under the double slopes of its deck, which does not seek to be pretentious, but rather harmonic and diaphanous.

Constructively, the house is proposed in a modular form to be assembled in a completely wooden area over a continuous concrete slab, which accelerates the construction processes, makes the production proposal efficient and allows the greatest material economy in virtue of a good result.