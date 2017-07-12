World
  7. PA House / Gonzalo Martínez Oportus + Pablo Campano Sotomayor

PA House / Gonzalo Martínez Oportus + Pablo Campano Sotomayor

  • 09:00 - 12 July, 2017
PA House / Gonzalo Martínez Oportus + Pablo Campano Sotomayor
PA House / Gonzalo Martínez Oportus + Pablo Campano Sotomayor, © Diego Aravena S.
© Diego Aravena S.

© Diego Aravena S.

© Diego Aravena S.
© Diego Aravena S.

From the architect. The Project emerges as an economic constructive resolution alternative facing the emergence of commercial modular architecture manufactured in series, efficiently resolving the client’s program needs, with the rational use of materials and proposing interior spaces of higher spatial quality than a prefabricated work.

© Diego Aravena S.
© Diego Aravena S.

Volumetrically, the house considered as a horizontal pavilion that rests silently on the ground. The surrounding continues with wooden walls, floors and its deck with gabled roofs and resolves in a simple and honest character of the rural proposal, linking it to the environment in which it is located.

Elevations, Sections and Plan
Elevations, Sections and Plan

The pavilion conceived as a net volume, appealing, unitary, devoid of artifices, details, material encounter, eaves and ridges. Inwardly, the space is proposed as a white box, neat, free of elements; an interior that lives under the double slopes of its deck, which does not seek to be pretentious, but rather harmonic and diaphanous.

© Diego Aravena S.
© Diego Aravena S.

Constructively, the house is proposed in a modular form to be assembled in a completely wooden area over a continuous concrete slab, which accelerates the construction processes, makes the production proposal efficient and allows the greatest material economy in virtue of a good result.

© Diego Aravena S.
© Diego Aravena S.
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
