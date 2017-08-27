Terra Alta Oberkirch Maternity Hospital / dolmus Architekten

+ 15

Architects dolmus Architekten

Location Oberkirch, Switzerland

Lead Architects Gani Turunc, Cédric von Däniken

Area 465.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Michael Schwiefert

From the architect. The special feature of the building task was the desire of the builder to not let the birthplace appear as a medical building, but as a residential building. It stands on an elevation directly at the edge of the forest, from where you can enjoy the view of Lake Sempach and the mountain panorama. Two building bodies that are offset to each other link to the existing and generate a defined exterior space towards the edge of the forest. This forecourt forms the address of the birthplace.

On the ground floor, half-public use is accommodated, such as training and lounge areas and the birth section. The central, generous entrance area ensures short procedures and overview. On the upper floor, the postpartum rooms and the therapy and practice rooms are arranged.

The whole building had to be realized within six months, whereby a wooden element construction was developed on a concrete pedestal. Combined with the sustainability idea of the building owner, the wood construction was the appropriate material for this task.

The vertical façade structure as well as the dark colour treatment of the wood merge with the colour and light mood of the forest. In contrast, the interiors are lined with light spruce wood. The lighting concept by Christian Deuber gives the interiors a homelike atmosphere.