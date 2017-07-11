World
  DP Group Headquarters / SO

DP Group Headquarters / SO

  • 22:00 - 11 July, 2017
DP Group Headquarters / SO
DP Group Headquarters / SO , © Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

© Ketsiree Wongwan © Ketsiree Wongwan © Ketsiree Wongwan © Ketsiree Wongwan +53

  • Architects

    SO

  • Location

    Soi Phatthanakan 31/1, Khwaeng Suan Luang, Khet Suan Luang, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10250, Thailand

  • Lead Architect

    Narong Othavorn

  • Area

    1500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Soopakorn Srisakul, Ketsiree Wongwan

  • Assistant Architect

    Jirapong Amornsak

  • Interior Designer

    Intukarn Chimwaroon, Nipat Charoenpala

  • Client

    DP Group

  • Structure and Facade

    Petromech co.,ltd

  • Architecture and Interior

    Bomo Zone co.,ltd
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

From the architect. The new headquarter for DP Group is a renovated 4 storeys building where the owner wanted to give a rebirth with natural aspects, in order to have it in return to their staffs. The glass courts with garden filled with natural light were introduced to give the new connection between floors and to revise the flow of all the working space. Some of the floor plate including the huge lifeless balcony were erased to insert those glass courts, skylights and tree to be the new staples of each space and let the working area happening around them.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

The balcony and building’s frontal are embraced by the new expanded metal facade for sun shading and also to capture the potential of a sheltered open space.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

DP Group is actually a family business with a sense of warm working atmosphere. The owner’s penthouse is placed on the top floor, and the executives’ working duplex is at the very back of the building with it own stair and glass court for their privacy, almost like a family home office well connected to each other and looking after the whole company closely.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
Void Connection Diagram
Void Connection Diagram
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
