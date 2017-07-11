DP Group Headquarters / SO

+53

Architects SO

Location Soi Phatthanakan 31/1, Khwaeng Suan Luang, Khet Suan Luang, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10250, Thailand

Lead Architect Narong Othavorn

Area 1500.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Soopakorn Srisakul, Ketsiree Wongwan

Manufacturers

Assistant Architect Jirapong Amornsak

Interior Designer Intukarn Chimwaroon, Nipat Charoenpala

Client DP Group

Structure and Facade Petromech co.,ltd

Architecture and Interior Bomo Zone co.,ltd

From the architect. The new headquarter for DP Group is a renovated 4 storeys building where the owner wanted to give a rebirth with natural aspects, in order to have it in return to their staffs. The glass courts with garden filled with natural light were introduced to give the new connection between floors and to revise the flow of all the working space. Some of the floor plate including the huge lifeless balcony were erased to insert those glass courts, skylights and tree to be the new staples of each space and let the working area happening around them.

The balcony and building’s frontal are embraced by the new expanded metal facade for sun shading and also to capture the potential of a sheltered open space.

DP Group is actually a family business with a sense of warm working atmosphere. The owner’s penthouse is placed on the top floor, and the executives’ working duplex is at the very back of the building with it own stair and glass court for their privacy, almost like a family home office well connected to each other and looking after the whole company closely.