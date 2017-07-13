World
  The Second Headquarters of DAEGU BANK / JUNGLIM Architecture

The Second Headquarters of DAEGU BANK / JUNGLIM Architecture

  20:00 - 13 July, 2017
The Second Headquarters of DAEGU BANK / JUNGLIM Architecture
© Yoon Junhwan
© Yoon Junhwan

© Yoon Junhwan

© Yoon Junhwan
© Yoon Junhwan

From the architect. Daegu Bank Project is to design the bank’s second head office building in a 9,638m2 lot. Located in the city center, the site used to be the home of Daehan Textile and Cheil Industries and has gone through an extensive renewal in accordance with the district zoning plan.

© Yoon Junhwan
© Yoon Junhwan
Section
Section
© Yoon Junhwan
© Yoon Junhwan

The bank’s financial tower epitomized the capital accumulation and advanced technologies when it was built in the 1970s and 1980s, while the main head office which was designed by Junglim Architecture in 1978 is considered a pioneering project together with Industrial Bank of Korea’s main head office that established the foundation of the country’s modern bank architecture.

© Yoon Junhwan
© Yoon Junhwan

The project was designed by an unusual team that is composed of the original architect of Daegu Bank’s first head office and junior designers some 50 years younger than the lead architect in an attempt to rewrite the history of bank architecture. The designers intended to convey the corporate spirit and vision of Daegu Bank. The building will rise as the Bank’s new headquarters that represents the local community and promotes shared growth with it, thereby suggesting a new paradigm in the design of financial buildings.

© Yoon Junhwan
© Yoon Junhwan
Products:

