  3. 10 Contemporary Japanese Homes Pushing The Architectural Envelope

10 Contemporary Japanese Homes Pushing The Architectural Envelope

10 Contemporary Japanese Homes Pushing The Architectural Envelope

Contemporary Japanese homes are a balance between the country’s traditional values of organizing spaces and architectural innovation that is constantly on the move. They challenge the norms of how to occupy places, pushing the envelope for what it means to have a minimal, “micro-living”.  Through experiments small and smaller, residential projects in Japan shed new light on how we go about our daily routines and rituals at home and question urbanites on what we can do with the space we have.

For this reason, we’re inspired to go through our archives and bring out 10 projects that bring out new perspectives on Japanese architecture, be it aesthetic, functional or atmospheric. 

Check them out below:

MoyaMoya / Fumihiko Sano

Save this picture!
10 Contemporary Japanese Homes Pushing The Architectural Envelope, © Daisuke Shimokawa /Nacása&Partners Inc
© Daisuke Shimokawa /Nacása&Partners Inc

Tunnel House / Makiko Tsukada Architects

Save this picture!
© Shinkenchiku-sha
© Shinkenchiku-sha

Katsutadai House / Yuko Nagayama & Associates

Save this picture!
© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

House in Daizawa / Nobuo Araki

Save this picture!
© Shimizu Ken
© Shimizu Ken

Rooms That Follow The Scenery / ON design partners

Save this picture!
Cortesia de ON design partners
Cortesia de ON design partners

O House / Jun Igarashi Architects

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

What Categorize The City And Me / ON design partners

Save this picture!
Cortesia de ON design partners
Cortesia de ON design partners

Broken Pitched Roof House / NKS Architects

Save this picture!
Cortesia NKS Architects
Cortesia NKS Architects

Cocoon House / Studio Aula

Save this picture!
© Ippei Shinzawa
© Ippei Shinzawa

House in Chiharada / Studio Velocity

Save this picture!
© Kentaro Kurihara
© Kentaro Kurihara
