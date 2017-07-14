World
  3. Beyond Food: 10 Exquisite Restaurant Interiors

Like architecture, food has a way of making us feel a sense of time and place. The act of eating together is ingrained in our human rituals surrounding spaces and how we inhabit them. The space that shelters us during our meal can be bustling or intimate, but nevertheless contributes our memories there, and the experience of eating at a good restaurant goes far beyond the food served in it. For it to be truly immersive, everything is thought of - from the shade of timber to the shape of your knife when you sit down to eat. 

We’ve gathered 10 examples from our archive of beautiful restaurants worth a visit – check them out below: 

Mestizo Restaurant / Smiljan Radic

© Gonzalo Puga
© Gonzalo Puga

Son La Restaurant / VTN Architects

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Cella Bar / FCC Arquitectura + Paulo Lobo

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

RAW / Weijenberg Architects

Beyond Food: 10 Exquisite Restaurant Interiors, © mwphotoinc
© mwphotoinc

Gurumê / Bernardes Arquitetura

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Yue Restaurant / PANORAMA

© Ng Siu Fung
© Ng Siu Fung

Toro Gastrobar / Studio Arthur Casas

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Disfrutar Restaurant / El Equipo Creativo

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Campobaja / Estudio Atemporal

© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

Tuju Restaurant / vapor324 + Garupa Estúdio

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Cite: Delaqua, Victor. "Beyond Food: 10 Exquisite Restaurant Interiors" [10 restaurantes inspiradores] 14 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pimenta, Amanda ) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875529/beyond-food-10-exquisite-restaurant-interiors/>
