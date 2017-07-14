World
  7. Timberland Terrace / A-001 Taller de Arquitectura

Timberland Terrace / A-001 Taller de Arquitectura

  • 17:00 - 14 July, 2017
Timberland Terrace / A-001 Taller de Arquitectura
Timberland Terrace / A-001 Taller de Arquitectura, © Eduardo Gorozpe
© Eduardo Gorozpe

© Eduardo Gorozpe © Eduardo Gorozpe © Eduardo Gorozpe © Eduardo Gorozpe +17

  • Client

    Timberland

  • Structural Design

    Fernando Calleja

  • Construction

    Jorge Orozco
© Eduardo Gorozpe
© Eduardo Gorozpe

From the architect. An under-used rooftop with a privileged location, in front of the Plaza de la República and the Monumento a la Revolución in Mexico City, sparked a strategic collaboration between the brand Timberland and the real estate developer Reman Holdings. Building a rooftop terrace reconciled the interests of both parts in having a venue for events and making the most of such a powerful space, to be part of the facilities of HomeWork. A-001 Taller de Arquitectura led from the beginning the coordination, project management, architectural proposition and building process.

Structural Scheme
Structural Scheme

This project puts in practice an URBANKETING concept, developed by A-001 Taller de Arquitectura, which allows companies and brands to make marketing through accountable and non-invasive urban and city projects. 

© Eduardo Gorozpe
© Eduardo Gorozpe

The formal aspect was based on the premise of potentiating the view to the Plaza, besides giving priority to a versatile functionality. Consequently, a partially covered open plan floor was proposed, which enables to host different kind of events as parties, concerts, restaurant, bar, yoga, among others. Using material such as wood, metal, zinc plated roof, an architectural language was created according to the spirit of Timberland, which is inspired by the outdoors experience. 

Beam Detail
Beam Detail
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

The main challenge of this project was the structural solution, since a nonexistent floor plan level was created and to do so it was necessary to extend the vertical structural elements of the building and to set up a mesh over which the terrace was built.

© Eduardo Gorozpe
© Eduardo Gorozpe

The Terraza Timberlad, being the first viewpoint to the Monumento a la Revolución, takes part in the urban revitalization of the Plaza de la República through a different way for promoting a brand: making a contribution to the city and taking advantage from disused spaces. 

© Eduardo Gorozpe
© Eduardo Gorozpe
Cite: "Timberland Terrace / A-001 Taller de Arquitectura" [Terraza Timberland / A-001 Taller de Arquitectura] 14 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875524/timberland-terrace-a-001-taller-de-arquitectura/>
