"Doors of Kathmandu" Captures the Vital Social Spaces of Nepal's Capital City

Save this picture! "There is a tradition of offering prayers at the door every morning. The two red dots are the offerings to the 'Dwarpals' (security guards)". Image © Nipun Prabhakar

In this series, architect and photographer Nipun Prabhakar captures the uniquely expressive doors of the city of Kathmandu, Nepal. More than just passageways between spaces, doorways in Kathmandu are used as social spaces where people regularly meet and as a physical representation of the building owner’s interests.

Prabhakar explains:

“The most versatile piece in a building, [the door] has been a mode of expression [for] ages. The door in apartments and modern societies is just a mode of a transition from outside to inside. In traditional cities and neighborhoods, like that of Kathmandu, it’s much more than that. It’s the place where people spend most of their time. Sitting at the Chaukhat, socializing and chatting. The door is not just a tangible unit, it’s the respect you give to your building.”

Save this picture! Patan Darbar Square. Image © Nipun Prabhakar

Save this picture! "This Artwork is done around the doors of the houses where the one of the owners have crossed the age of 77 while his/her better half is still alive". Image © Nipun Prabhakar

Save this picture! Symbol of kukhri knife and the British crown. Image © Nipun Prabhakar

You can view the ever-growing collection at Prabhakar’s website here, or on the Doors of Kathmandu Instagram page, here.

