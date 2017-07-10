World
  3. "Doors of Kathmandu" Captures the Vital Social Spaces of Nepal's Capital City

"Doors of Kathmandu" Captures the Vital Social Spaces of Nepal's Capital City

"Doors of Kathmandu" Captures the Vital Social Spaces of Nepal's Capital City
"There is a tradition of offering prayers at the door every morning. The two red dots are the offerings to the 'Dwarpals' (security guards)". Image © Nipun Prabhakar
"There is a tradition of offering prayers at the door every morning. The two red dots are the offerings to the 'Dwarpals' (security guards)". Image © Nipun Prabhakar

In this series, architect and photographer Nipun Prabhakar captures the uniquely expressive doors of the city of Kathmandu, Nepal. More than just passageways between spaces, doorways in Kathmandu are used as social spaces where people regularly meet and as a physical representation of the building owner’s interests.

Prabhakar explains:

“The most versatile piece in a building, [the door] has been a mode of expression [for] ages. The door in apartments and modern societies is just a mode of a transition from outside to inside. In traditional cities and neighborhoods, like that of Kathmandu, it’s much more than that. It’s the place where people spend most of their time. Sitting at the Chaukhat, socializing and chatting. The door is not just a tangible unit, it’s the respect you give to your building.”

"There is a tradition of offering prayers at the door every morning. The two red dots are the offerings to the 'Dwarpals' (security guards)". Image © Nipun Prabhakar
Patan Darbar Square. Image © Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar

"Doors of Kathmandu" Captures the Vital Social Spaces of Nepal's Capital City, © Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
Patan Darbar Square. Image © Nipun Prabhakar
Patan Darbar Square. Image © Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
"This Artwork is done around the doors of the houses where the one of the owners have crossed the age of 77 while his/her better half is still alive". Image © Nipun Prabhakar
"This Artwork is done around the doors of the houses where the one of the owners have crossed the age of 77 while his/her better half is still alive". Image © Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
Symbol of kukhri knife and the British crown. Image © Nipun Prabhakar
Symbol of kukhri knife and the British crown. Image © Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar

You can view the ever-growing collection at Prabhakar’s website here, or on the Doors of Kathmandu Instagram page, here.

Ricky Gui Documents Over 600 Hidden Doors Around Singapore

Ricky Gui showcases a stunning series of "Hidden Doors" located behind shophouses in Singapore. Working for over a year, Gui highlighted over 600 "Hidden Doors"in his documentation. These doors are usually looked over as they hide behind shophouses and alleyways where people are unlikely to venture into.

André Vicente Gonçalves Documents Hundreds of Doors and Windows Around the World

Photographer André Vicente Gonçalves has revealed his latest project, "Doors of the World," documenting hundreds of doors from cities around the world. Gonçalves has previously produced a photo series of hundreds of windows internationally titled "Windows of the World," citing his interest in the way that such a small element of architecture expresses so much about its inhabitants and the human sense of security.

