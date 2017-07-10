Gehry, Foster, Piano Lead Star-Studded Shortlist in London Centre for Music Competition

Save this picture! Barbican Hall, the current home of the London Symphony Orchestra. Image © Wikimedia user FA2010. Image is in the public domain

Six internationally-acclaimed teams have been selected as finalists in a competition to design a new home for London Symphony Orchestra and Guildhall School of Music & Drama to be known as the Centre for Music London.

Planned to contain a world-class concert hall, education, training and digital spaces, top-grade facilities for audiences and performers, and a number of supporting commercial areas, the Centre for Music building will become a new landmark within the heart of London, aimed at becoming “a place of welcome, participation, discovery and learning fit for the digital age.”

Save this picture! The existing Museum of London, the site of the future Centre for Music. Image © Flickr user ell-r-brown. Licensed under CC BY 2.0

Estimated to cost between £200-250m ($255-320 USD) ,The Centre for Music will located on the site of the existing Museum of London, who last year announced their own plans to move into a large and more accessible facility at London’s Smithfield Market. The former museum building will be razed to make room for the new structure.

The shortlisted architects include:

The shortlisted architects will now receive an Invitation to Tender requesting a detailed response to the design brief, the company’s approach to delivering the project, details of the team that would work on the project and a fee proposal. The bids will then be assessed and scored based on their tender submission and an interview process with the assessment panel.

In addition to the architect shortlist, shortlisted firms for both the Civil and Structural Engineer contract and the Building Services Engineer contract were announced:

Civil and Structural Engineer

Aecom

AKT

Arup

BuroHappold

Ramboll

WSP UK LTD

Building Services Engineer

Aecom

Arup

BuroHappold

Hoare Lea

Max Fordham

WSP UK LTD

News via Centre for Music London