Villas Fasano / Isay Weinfeld

Architects Isay Weinfeld

Location Porto Feliz - São Paulo, Brasil

Project Manager Monica Cappa Santoni

Design Team Juliana Garcia

Colaboradores Domingos Pascali, Marcelo Alvarenga

Area 19264.0 m2

Project Year 2009

Photographs Leonardo Finotti

Structural Engineering Eduardo Duprat – Benedictis Engenharia

GENERAL CONTRACTOR Matel Engenharia

Foundation Engineering Apoio Engenharia

Air Conditioning Assistec

Electrical and Plumbing Engineering Grau Engenharia

Landscape Design Maria João More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Villas Fasano comprises 45 houses and is located in the 750-hectare Fazenda Boa Vista housing and hospitality complex in Porto Feliz, 100 km away from the city of Sao Paulo, in Brazil.

The houses, set side-by-side along two major parallel axes, open all onto a large common use and shared garden.

The gently sloped topography of the 18.000m2 area reserved for Villas Fasano, the slightly irregular alignment of the houses – they lie sometimes ahead, sometimes more remote - and the absence of fences, walls or any division between the lots, provide great organicity and lightness to the ensemble, surrounded by large green extents and the Fasano Hotel which, by the way, provides Villas Fasano and their owners with complete room service, from housekeeping to catering.

The 45 houses - 05 single-storey units and 40 two-storey units - have either 2 or 3 suites, living room, kitchen, toilet, terraces, pool and service areas. The architecture is simple and combines natural and rustic materials such as brick (kept apparent), stucco and wood.

What makes Villa Fasano special is that in these country-houses one can enjoy all the comfort and privacy of a house, and still delight in the services of a five-star Fasano Hotel and in the wide variety of amenities the Fazenda Boa Vista offers, including a spa, an equestrian center, swimming pools, sports center - tennis courts, polo and football fields - two 18-hole golf courses, a pet zoo, and a medical center.