World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Isay Weinfeld
  6. 2009
  7. Villas Fasano / Isay Weinfeld

Villas Fasano / Isay Weinfeld

  • 09:00 - 13 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Villas Fasano / Isay Weinfeld
Save this picture!
Villas Fasano / Isay Weinfeld, © Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

© Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti +10

  • Architects

    Isay Weinfeld

  • Location

    Porto Feliz - São Paulo, Brasil

  • Project Manager

    Monica Cappa Santoni

  • Design Team

    Juliana Garcia

  • Colaboradores

    Domingos Pascali, Marcelo Alvarenga

  • Area

    19264.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2009

  • Photographs

    Leonardo Finotti

  • Structural Engineering

    Eduardo Duprat – Benedictis Engenharia

  • GENERAL CONTRACTOR

    Matel Engenharia

  • Foundation Engineering

    Apoio Engenharia

  • Air Conditioning

    Assistec

  • Electrical and Plumbing Engineering

    Grau Engenharia

  • Landscape Design

    Maria João
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

From the architect. Villas Fasano comprises 45 houses and is located in the 750-hectare Fazenda Boa Vista housing and hospitality complex in Porto Feliz, 100 km away from the city of Sao Paulo, in Brazil.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The houses, set side-by-side along two major parallel axes, open all onto a large common use and shared garden.

Save this picture!
Desenhos
Desenhos

The gently sloped topography of the 18.000m2 area reserved for Villas Fasano, the slightly irregular alignment of the houses – they lie sometimes ahead, sometimes more remote - and the absence of fences, walls or any division between the lots, provide great organicity and lightness to the ensemble, surrounded by large green extents and the Fasano Hotel which, by the way, provides Villas Fasano and their owners with complete room service, from housekeeping to catering.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The 45 houses - 05 single-storey units and 40 two-storey units - have either 2 or 3 suites, living room, kitchen, toilet, terraces, pool and service areas. The architecture is simple and combines natural and rustic materials such as brick (kept apparent), stucco and wood.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

What makes Villa Fasano special is that in these country-houses one can enjoy all the comfort and privacy of a house, and still delight in the services of a five-star Fasano Hotel and in the wide variety of amenities the Fazenda Boa Vista offers, including a spa, an equestrian center, swimming pools, sports center - tennis courts, polo and football fields - two 18-hole golf courses, a pet zoo, and a medical center.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Villas Fasano / Isay Weinfeld" [Villas Fasano / Isay Weinfeld] 13 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875495/villas-fasano-isay-weinfeld/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »