World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Jamelo Arquitetura
  6. 2016
  7. Granja Julieta House / Jamelo Arquitetura

Granja Julieta House / Jamelo Arquitetura

  • 13:00 - 29 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Granja Julieta House / Jamelo Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Granja Julieta House / Jamelo Arquitetura, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon +32

  • Architects

    Jamelo Arquitetura

  • Location

    São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

  • Author Architects

    Lorenz Meili, Giuliana Martini

  • Team

    Carolina Braz, Aline Ferrari, Luiz Filipe Rampazio

  • Landscape Architecture

    Mariana Barbosa

  • Area

    290.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Nelson Kon

  • Coordination

    João Ribeiro da Fonseca

  • Structural Engineer

    Gepro Engenharia

  • Waterproofing Engineer

    Proassp

  • Electrical and Plumbing Engineer

    RF Engenharia

  • Construction Engineer

    George Tsuda
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

From the architect. The house is located in a quiet residential neighbourhood in the south of the city of São Paulo, very close to a beautiful square widely used by local residents. Embedded into an urban lot, the residence is composed by a single volume that has been placed in the frontal part of the terrain leaving room for a large rear garden. Apart from the pedestrian entrance, by the street there’s only a parking spot for two cars and, behind a side green wall, the small uncovered service area.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The owners wanted an integrated living area with the rear garden and to be able to enjoy them privately. Therefore, the project left the laundry room and the employees bathroom in the front side of the volume and opened both to the side corridor. Besides that, as an extension of the service area, a storage room was built in the basement.

This layout made it possible to completely open the kitchen and living rooms and combine them with the garden through the terrace and large glass sliding doors. Over the terrace there’s a pergola with climbing plants, creating a transition between the internal and external spaces. The upper floor houses four suites arranged around a family room. The rooms facing the garden or the street have large floor-to-ceiling windows that open to the outside area and, in the case of the main suite, to a small balcony.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The construction system consists of in situ concrete structure, clay hollow bricks and concrete slabs. To improve the buildings energetic performance the roof slab was covered with thermoacoustic tiles.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The house’s materialization is frugal and unpretentious. The project thematised the contrast between a heavy, almost crude, facade and simple and light interiors. Externally there’s the rusticity of brownish bricks opposing to the materials used internally, such as: clean porcelain tiles in the wet areas, smooth wooden floors in the interior areas and white walls and ceilings. Dark doors and windows outline the spaces. The tailor-made PVC frames were developed with the factory and painted accordingly to the project.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

It was the owner’s choice to use simple, but always high-quality materials and finishes. The result is a very elegant construction.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Granja Julieta House / Jamelo Arquitetura" 29 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875466/granja-julieta-house-jamelo-arquitetura/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »