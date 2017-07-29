Granja Julieta House / Jamelo Arquitetura

+32

Architects Jamelo Arquitetura

Location São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

Author Architects Lorenz Meili, Giuliana Martini

Area 290.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Nelson Kon

From the architect. The house is located in a quiet residential neighbourhood in the south of the city of São Paulo, very close to a beautiful square widely used by local residents. Embedded into an urban lot, the residence is composed by a single volume that has been placed in the frontal part of the terrain leaving room for a large rear garden. Apart from the pedestrian entrance, by the street there’s only a parking spot for two cars and, behind a side green wall, the small uncovered service area.

The owners wanted an integrated living area with the rear garden and to be able to enjoy them privately. Therefore, the project left the laundry room and the employees bathroom in the front side of the volume and opened both to the side corridor. Besides that, as an extension of the service area, a storage room was built in the basement.

This layout made it possible to completely open the kitchen and living rooms and combine them with the garden through the terrace and large glass sliding doors. Over the terrace there’s a pergola with climbing plants, creating a transition between the internal and external spaces. The upper floor houses four suites arranged around a family room. The rooms facing the garden or the street have large floor-to-ceiling windows that open to the outside area and, in the case of the main suite, to a small balcony.

The construction system consists of in situ concrete structure, clay hollow bricks and concrete slabs. To improve the buildings energetic performance the roof slab was covered with thermoacoustic tiles.

The house’s materialization is frugal and unpretentious. The project thematised the contrast between a heavy, almost crude, facade and simple and light interiors. Externally there’s the rusticity of brownish bricks opposing to the materials used internally, such as: clean porcelain tiles in the wet areas, smooth wooden floors in the interior areas and white walls and ceilings. Dark doors and windows outline the spaces. The tailor-made PVC frames were developed with the factory and painted accordingly to the project.

It was the owner’s choice to use simple, but always high-quality materials and finishes. The result is a very elegant construction.