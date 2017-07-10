World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture Books
  3. a+u 2017:07: Melancholy & Dwelling, Contemporary Houses in Denmark

a+u 2017:07: Melancholy & Dwelling, Contemporary Houses in Denmark

  • 04:00 - 10 July, 2017
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
a+u 2017:07: Melancholy & Dwelling, Contemporary Houses in Denmark
Save this picture!
a+u 2017:07: Melancholy & Dwelling, Contemporary Houses in Denmark

The July 2017 issue of a+u invites Lise Juel, Danish architect and collaborator of Jørn Utzon, to discover "melancholic" quality of contemporary houses located in the Nordic countries.

  • Feature: Melancholy & Dwelling ---- Contemporary Houses in Denmark
  • Essay: Melancholy as a generator for indigenous spatial practice / Lise Juel
  • Vandkunsten Architects / The Modern Seaweed House
  • ADEPT / Villa Platan
  • Jeppe Utzon / Ablehaven 1
  • Vipp / Vipp Shelter
  • Primus Architects / Skybox House
  • LETH & GORI / Brick House
  • KRADS / Langitangi Country House
  • Praksis Architects / Villa Thuesen
  • Friis & Moltke Architects / Palsgaard Estate
  • LETH & GORI / Roof House
  • E+N Architecture / Villa Hideaway
  • Friis & Moltke Architects and Wienberg Architects / Villa Wienberg
  • Jeppe Utzon / Odensevej 155
  • Trude Mardal / Atelier Kvalnes
  • Atelier Lise Juel / Fureso
  • Anders Abraham Architects / Black House
  • Atelier Lise Juel / Gammel Strand

  • Title

    a+u 2017:07: Melancholy & Dwelling, Contemporary Houses in Denmark

  • Author

    A+U Publishing

  • Publisher

    A+U Publishing Co.,Ltd

  • Publication year

    2017

  • Binding

    Softcover

  • Language

    English/Japanese

a+u 2017:07: Melancholy & Dwelling, Contemporary Houses in Denmark
Buy now

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Architecture Books Buildings
Cite: "a+u 2017:07: Melancholy & Dwelling, Contemporary Houses in Denmark" 10 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875461/au-2017-07-melancholy-dwelling-contemporary-houses-in-denmark/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »