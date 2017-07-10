a+u 2017:07: Melancholy & Dwelling, Contemporary Houses in Denmark

The July 2017 issue of a+u invites Lise Juel, Danish architect and collaborator of Jørn Utzon, to discover "melancholic" quality of contemporary houses located in the Nordic countries.
- Feature: Melancholy & Dwelling ---- Contemporary Houses in Denmark
- Essay: Melancholy as a generator for indigenous spatial practice / Lise Juel
- Vandkunsten Architects / The Modern Seaweed House
- ADEPT / Villa Platan
- Jeppe Utzon / Ablehaven 1
- Vipp / Vipp Shelter
- Primus Architects / Skybox House
- LETH & GORI / Brick House
- KRADS / Langitangi Country House
- Praksis Architects / Villa Thuesen
- Friis & Moltke Architects / Palsgaard Estate
- LETH & GORI / Roof House
- E+N Architecture / Villa Hideaway
- Friis & Moltke Architects and Wienberg Architects / Villa Wienberg
- Jeppe Utzon / Odensevej 155
- Trude Mardal / Atelier Kvalnes
- Atelier Lise Juel / Fureso
- Anders Abraham Architects / Black House
- Atelier Lise Juel / Gammel Strand
-
Titlea+u 2017:07: Melancholy & Dwelling, Contemporary Houses in Denmark
-
AuthorA+U Publishing
-
PublisherA+U Publishing Co.,Ltd
-
Publication year2017
-
BindingSoftcover
-
LanguageEnglish/Japanese
