  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Helen & Hard Win Competition to Built Waterfront Cultural Museum in Norway

Courtesy of Helen & Hard
Situated at the intersection of a forest-scape and harbor, Helen & Hard’s winning museum competition entry, Navet, offers the Norwegian island of Odderøya a place to reflect on the area’s heritage and naval history. Located in the city of Kristiansand, Navet will join a group of institutions in the region called the Vest Agder Museums that celebrate Norway’s past. Developed through careful consideration of its surrounding landscape, the form of the building situates itself to activate both the water and existing mountain front.

Courtesy of Helen & Hard Courtesy of Helen & Hard Courtesy of Helen & Hard Elevation +12

Courtesy of Helen & Hard
Firms such as BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group and Reiulf Ramstad Architects were also asked to compete in the competition, but the jury picked Helen & Hard’s Navat, which means hub in Norwegian, because of its approach to integrating the landscape.

Courtesy of Helen & Hard
Emerging from the existing rock face of the mountain, the building features a walkable roof-scape that offers views of the harbor, salamander pond forest, and nearby city. The architects took into consideration the ecology of the site as a way to enhance the architecture rather than a factor to work around. The main entrance of the building is at the convergence of the two main facades, mediating the harbor and green areas. Inside on the first floor, a large glass window further blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor, nature and manmade.

Courtesy of Helen & Hard
The heart of the museum is the boat hall exhibition space, structurally framed with diagonal timber beams that are suggestive of nautical construction. Along with an exposed mountain wall, the space integrates local materials into its architecture. The boat hall offers interactive exhibits that teach visitors about the region’s maritime history. Additionally, the rest of the building houses flexible exhibition and workshop spaces. With a more muted aesthetic than the boat hall, the other rooms are designed to be as multi-purpose as possible.

Courtesy of Helen & Hard
The project will continue to be developed and depending on funding it should be completed by 2021 the latest.

  • Architects

    Helen & Hard

  • Location

    Odderøya, Kristiansand, Norway

  • Architecture Firm

    Helen & Hard

  • Design Team

    Siv Helene Stangeland, Reinhard Kropf, Kjersti Monsen, Mariana Calvete, Eivor Vik, Marie Louise Ditlev Eriksen and Troels Broch

  • Landscape Architects

    Brandsberg - Dahls arkitektkontor

  • Designer

    Imke Wojanowski

  • Project Year

    2017

News via: Helen & Hard.

Cite: Annalise Zorn. "Helen & Hard Win Competition to Built Waterfront Cultural Museum in Norway" 12 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875396/helen-and-hard-win-competition-to-built-waterfront-cultural-museum-in-norway/>
