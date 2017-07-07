Royal Academy of Arts Adds Permanent Architecture Gallery to Chipperfield Renovation Plans

Save this picture! The Royal Academy’s north-facing entrance, Burlington Gardens. Image © Hayes Davidson. Courtesy of Royal Academy of Arts

London’s Royal Academy of Arts has announced plans for a new permanent architecture-specific gallery and the creation of two new international architecture awards as part of the RA’s mission to “garner a wider appreciation and understanding of architecture, bringing to the fore its vital relationship to culture and society.”

The new architecture space, along with a cafe, will be housed within the Dorfman Senate Rooms in Burlington Gardens, allowing the academy to show architectural exhibition year-round. The architecture rooms join wider renovation plans led by David Chipperfield Architects that will also include a new naturally-lit theater.

Save this picture! Architecture Studio in 2018. Image © David Chipperfield Architects. Courtesy of Royal Academy of Arts

Save this picture! The Dorfman Senate Rooms in 2018. Image © David Chipperfield Architects. Courtesy of Royal Academy of Arts

The two international awards, to be held on an annual basis, will consist of the Royal Academy Architecture Prize, “honouring an inspiring and enduring contribution to the culture of architecture,” and the Royal Academy Dorfman Award to identify and celebrate new talent in architecture.

Award recipients will be nominated and awarded by a jury of esteemed architects, artists, curators and critics. The inaugural Royal Academy Architecture Prize winner and the Royal Academy Dorfman Award shortlist will be announced in January 2018, with a jury chaired by architect Louisa Hutton.

Save this picture! © David Chipperfield Architects. Courtesy of Royal Academy of Arts

Save this picture! Cross-section of the Royal Academy’s site in 2018. Image © David Chipperfield Architects. Courtesy of Royal Academy of Arts

The awards slate and renovation, estimated to cost £50 million ($64 million USD), will be funded in part by an undisclosed gift from the Dorfman Foundation made ahead of the Academy’s 250th anniversary next year.

Save this picture! © David Chipperfield Architects. Courtesy of Royal Academy of Arts

“The RA is perfectly placed to lead an inclusive and vital discussion on architecture, championing quality, creativity and courage,” said Kate Goodwin, Head of Architecture & Drue Heinz Curator, Royal Academy of Arts. “Architecture is a constant presence in all our lives that is enhanced through wider engagement and vision which together with these awards, the reinvigorated Architecture Programme and our new spaces offer.”

News via Royal Academy of Arts.