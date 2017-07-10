World
  7. Manchon Hohojae / SMART ARCHITECTURE

Manchon Hohojae / SMART ARCHITECTURE

  • 19:00 - 10 July, 2017
Manchon Hohojae / SMART ARCHITECTURE
Manchon Hohojae / SMART ARCHITECTURE, © Yoon Dong-gyu
© Yoon Dong-gyu

© Yoon Dong-gyu

© Yoon Dong-gyu
© Yoon Dong-gyu

From the architect. The "HO(好)" from HO HO JAE((好好斎) has meaning of "good" in Chinese character. By using this word twice in a row, we hope that this house would be a perfect place to live.

Isometric Situation
Isometric Situation

HO HO JAE is a urban detached house with three stories above ground and one underground level for a family of five, husband, wife and three children. The house has land area of 133.20㎡(40 pyeong), which is adjust to 8m-wide road to the south and 3m-wide dead-end road to the north.

© Yoon Dong-gyu
© Yoon Dong-gyu

We hope and plan that this house is in plain mild and naturally assimilate very easily to the environment around house.

© Yoon Dong-gyu
© Yoon Dong-gyu
© Yoon Dong-gyu
© Yoon Dong-gyu

The basement level for husband and wife's hobby room is bordered to 3m-wide dead-end road to the north. We secured a privacy of the room by planting bamboo to the road side. It also has enriched street scene.

Section
Section

The first floor consists of living room and kitchen. There is a small yard in front of living room in the east.

© Moon Jung-sik
© Moon Jung-sik

The second floor consists of master bedroom and children's room. We partly use aluminium louver as appropriate for their privacy. 

© Yoon Dong-gyu
© Yoon Dong-gyu

The attic is designed for children's play room and is in front of wood deck on rooftop. When planning the attic, we keep our mind on interchange between attic floor and family room on the second floor by eye contact. 

Cite: "Manchon Hohojae / SMART ARCHITECTURE" 10 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875351/manchon-hohojae-smart-architecture/>
