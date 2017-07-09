RoadRunner Residence / North Arrow Studio

+17

Other Participants Abode Modern Homes More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The RoadRunner Residence aims to inject new life into a classic design. The flat-roofed single story home completed in 2014 looks as if it is floating, nestled comfortably within the trees of the Texas hill country. Having lived in Chicago for quite some time, the clients had the opportunity to visit and fall in love with the Farnsworth House by Mies Van der Rohe.

When they eventually moved to Austin, they wanted to bring a piece of that beauty with them. They then decided to build a home that would be reminiscent of the classic design of the Farnsworth House, but being located in the Wild Basin preserve, perched on a hillside to maximize the connection to the beautiful rolling landscape that surrounds it.

The façade facing the preserve is mostly glass with minimal interruptions, and provides some of the most stunning views of Texas. White stucco highlights dancing shadows of the surrounding tree canopies. The residence maintains a strong connection to the surrounding environment, providing a large living space that opens directly to a wide deck for relaxing with friends and family surrounded by the wilderness.