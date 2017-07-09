New Renderings Showcase Extreme Attractions of Arquitectonica's Future SkyRise in Miami

Currently under construction, new renderings of SkyRise Miami have been released, showcasing the 1,000-foot tower’s numerous mixed-use entertainment facilities from its prime location at the heart of Miami’s downtown core. Designed by local heavyweight Arquitectonica, the city’s tallest tower is being developed by Berkowitz Development Group, since the project’s inception in 2013.

+8

Save this picture! © ArX Solutions. Courtesy of SkyRise Miami

Dubbed a “Vertical Entertainment Center”, the skyscraper is a conglomeration of observation decks, music venues, banquet halls, VIP services, family-centred activities and even extreme, adrenaline pumping experiences. Visitors can experience a 462 feet bungee drop with the “Sky Plunge” or fly in a zero gravity tunnel at the top of the observation tower with the “Sky Fall”.

The latest addition to these extreme activities is “Sky Way”, a series of rotating pods located on the outer rim of the asymmetrical building. With the intention of offering unparalleled views of Miami, the structure of these pods in tandem with the building are being designed to withstand wind speeds of up to 186 miles per hour.

Save this picture! © ArX Solutions. Courtesy of SkyRise Miami

Numerous observation decks capture 40 miles of sweeping views from the top of the SkyRise, and the public can also walk across a glass deck 866 feet off the ground, or take a handrail-free walk at a height of 908 feet. Other virtual reality amenities and a “flying theater” will add to the vistas and never before seen views, made possible through Miami’s greatest future entertainment attraction.

Construction on SkyRise Miami is set to be complete later this year. Check out the video below for more on the project.

Los Angeles' New Tallest Skyscraper, the Wilshire Grand, Opens to the Public Los Angeles' newest skyscraper, the Wilshire Grand Center, opened to the public this weekend, earning the crown of the United States' tallest building west of the Mississippi River. Topping out at 1,100 feet, the building eclipses the nearby U.S. Bank Tower by about 82 feet, thanks to its glass crown and decorative spire that rise from above the 73rd floor.

Arquitectonica's Undulating Hotel Tower to Be Nashville's Lastest Landmark Nashville is set to receive its newest and tallest luxury landmark, in the form of the JW Marriott Hotel, designed by esteemed Miami firm Arquitectonica to be completed in 2018. Situated in the center of downtown, the 33-storey undulating tower will offer expansive views of the surrounding cityscape from a height of 386 feet; one of highest points in the city.

News via: SkyRise Miami.