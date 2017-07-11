World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Atelier Design N Domain
  6. 2016
  7. Cest La Vie / Atelier Design N Domain

Cest La Vie / Atelier Design N Domain

  • 00:00 - 11 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cest La Vie / Atelier Design N Domain
Save this picture!
Cest La Vie / Atelier Design N Domain, © Sebastian Zachariah
© Sebastian Zachariah

© Sebastian Zachariah © Sebastian Zachariah © Sebastian Zachariah © Sebastian Zachariah +17

  • Structural Consultant

    Hiren Tanna

  • Civil Contractor

    Dcc

  • Pool Consultant

    Samundar Pools

  • Landscape Architect

    Ardika Bawa & Associates

  • Partners

    Shobhan Kothari, Anand Menon
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Sebastian Zachariah
© Sebastian Zachariah

From the architect. Second homes are about creating an oasis from the hectic pace of urban city life. A site blessed with vegetation and seasonal lake provided the perfect setting for this project. At the entrance were a clump of trees that provided for a grand entry and also created just the necessary buffer for the house from the Main Street. The driveway snaked its way past the canopy of trees to the entrance/arrival court where you are received by a curved stone wall.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian Zachariah
© Sebastian Zachariah

Designing in tropics is about creating the right balance of open and closed spaces. The sun and other elements can be unforgiving in these conditions.

Save this picture!
Section 2
Section 2

The house has been designed in clusters of the program held together with a strong circulation spine with the most of the facilities addressing the pool in the center of the house. The living dining pavilion is a glass box which has a deck extension onto the pool on one side and private lawn on the other side bound by the arrival court curved stone wall. This court is further enhanced with a water body fed by a gargoyle that emerges from the curved wall.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian Zachariah
© Sebastian Zachariah

The guest pavilion opposite the living pavilion houses 4 bedrooms with their attached toilets. The pool bar and outdoor dining flank one end of the pool while three spouts edge the other end. Directly above the outdoor dining is the master bedroom with its attached bathroom. The plunge pool attached to this room is created as a getaway for the client and overlooks the lake.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian Zachariah
© Sebastian Zachariah

The children's room is designed as a concept of “box within a box” and is cantilevered. The wooden box sits inside the glass box.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

At the far end of the pool is the jacuzzi and sunken seating which overlooks the main lawn which has the tennis court at the end of the property. The games pavilion is adjacent to the jacuzzi area.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian Zachariah
© Sebastian Zachariah

The furniture has been kept aesthetically appealing but importantly practical and strong emphasis on needing less maintenance. Surfaces are kept to withstand the severity of the climate. The use of natural stone, natural wood, lighting which is led driven and abundance of landscape allows the bungalow to be endorsed as ecofriendly.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian Zachariah
© Sebastian Zachariah

Our design process is about creating moments...elemental and episodically unfolding. The circulation within the house and spaces between functions need to follow a sequence of actions. The volume of spaces is again defined by the function.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian Zachariah
© Sebastian Zachariah

The large open spaces, fluidity and transparency between spaces, the idea of natural landscape interspersed with built form are all metaphorical for the client’s nature.

Save this picture!
Section 5
Section 5
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors India
Cite: "Cest La Vie / Atelier Design N Domain" 11 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875319/cest-la-vie-atelier-design-n-domain/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »