  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Takashi Okuno Architectural design office
  6. 2017
  7. A Nurturing Family Home / Takashi Okuno Architectural design office

A Nurturing Family Home / Takashi Okuno Architectural design office

  • 01:00 - 10 July, 2017
A Nurturing Family Home / Takashi Okuno Architectural design office
A Nurturing Family Home / Takashi Okuno Architectural design office
© Shigeo Ogawa

© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

From the architect. The clients have 3 children and they are busy looking after them. The brief is for a large 2-story house efficiently designed with short lines of movement to facilitate their busy everyday life.

© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

The living area is an open and dynamic space with decorative beams, whereas the natural reed cladding on the dining area and kitchen ceilings creates a calming effect.

© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

The L-shaped garden gives the family a great deal of freedom. The gate, approach, entrance lobby and tatami-floored living room provide plenty of space for entertaining guests.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

“The tatami room is an important place for entertaining important visitors, a special place which is usually out of bounds to children”.

© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

A home is a relaxed, harmonious place for a family, but at the same time it is a place where parents pass on concepts to their children.

© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa

A place where love for the family, respect for friends and acquaintances, and gratitude are not forgotten.

This is a home which embodies all the coupleʼs ideas.

© Shigeo Ogawa
© Shigeo Ogawa
Cite: "A Nurturing Family Home / Takashi Okuno Architectural design office" 10 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875318/a-nurturing-family-home-takashi-okuno-architectural-design-office/>
