A Nurturing Family Home / Takashi Okuno Architectural design office

+15

From the architect. The clients have 3 children and they are busy looking after them. The brief is for a large 2-story house efficiently designed with short lines of movement to facilitate their busy everyday life.

The living area is an open and dynamic space with decorative beams, whereas the natural reed cladding on the dining area and kitchen ceilings creates a calming effect.

The L-shaped garden gives the family a great deal of freedom. The gate, approach, entrance lobby and tatami-floored living room provide plenty of space for entertaining guests.

“The tatami room is an important place for entertaining important visitors, a special place which is usually out of bounds to children”.

A home is a relaxed, harmonious place for a family, but at the same time it is a place where parents pass on concepts to their children.

A place where love for the family, respect for friends and acquaintances, and gratitude are not forgotten.

This is a home which embodies all the coupleʼs ideas.