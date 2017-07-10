St. Gerlach Pavilion and Manor Farm / Mecanoo

+15

From the architect. Château St. Gerlach is an estate near Maastricht, situated in the middle of the hilly Limburg countryside: a unique complex with a luxury hotel, restaurant and spa.

Mecanoo architecten designed an elegant pavilion which balances the historic buildings on the site. The pavilion completes the ensemble of the Château (1661), the St. Gerlachus Church (1727), the Farmstead (1759) and the Manor Farm (1668).

The estate is now clearly visible from the public road, and has gained new significance for the village of Houthem.

Generous cantilevered roof

The transparent, state of the art pavilion has a cantilevered roof with a beautiful curve. From the pavilion, guests will have views over the château, the hills, the meadow and the manor farm. The materials used are inspired by the natural surrounding of Limburg: marlstone, bluestone and oak. The three large multifunctional meeting rooms can be used separately or combined, offering a unique location for a variety of meetings and events.

Manor farm

The manor farm, a national monument from 1668, has been renovated to house small meeting rooms as well as a café to have lunch or coffee. This new public function serves the local community. An intimate "village square" between the pavilion and the manor farm can be used as an outdoor extension of the foyer.