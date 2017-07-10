World
St. Gerlach Pavilion and Manor Farm / Mecanoo

  • 02:00 - 10 July, 2017
St. Gerlach Pavilion and Manor Farm / Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

  • Structural engineer

    Palte, Valkenburg aan de Geul, the Netherlands

  • ME engineer

    Cauberg-Huygen Raadgevende Ingenieurs BV, Maastricht, the Netherlands

  • Advisor acoustics, Building physics consultant, Fire safety consultant

    Cauberg- Huygen Raadgevende Ingenieurs BV, Maastricht, the Netherlands

  • Restoration architect

    HVN architecten, Maastricht, the Netherlands

  • Main contractor 

    Coppes/van de Ven, Valkenburg aan de Geul, the Netherlands

  • Client

    Landgoed Corneli II B.V., Valkenburg aan de Geul, the Netherlands
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Sketch
Sketch

From the architect. Château St. Gerlach is an estate near Maastricht, situated in the middle of the hilly Limburg countryside: a unique complex with a luxury hotel, restaurant and spa.

Courtesy of Mecanoo

Mecanoo architecten designed an elegant pavilion which balances the historic buildings on the site. The pavilion completes the ensemble of the Château (1661), the St. Gerlachus Church (1727), the Farmstead (1759) and the Manor Farm (1668).

Sketch
Sketch

The estate is now clearly visible from the public road, and has gained new significance for the village of Houthem.

Courtesy of Mecanoo

Generous cantilevered roof
The transparent, state of the art pavilion has a cantilevered roof with a beautiful curve. From the pavilion, guests will have views over the château, the hills, the meadow and the manor farm. The materials used are inspired by the natural surrounding of Limburg: marlstone, bluestone and oak. The three large multifunctional meeting rooms can be used separately or combined, offering a unique location for a variety of meetings and events.

Courtesy of Mecanoo

Manor farm
The manor farm, a national monument from 1668, has been renovated to house small meeting rooms as well as a café to have lunch or coffee. This new public function serves the local community. An intimate "village square" between the pavilion and the manor farm can be used as an outdoor extension of the foyer.

Courtesy of Mecanoo
Products:

Wood Glass Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture The Netherlands
