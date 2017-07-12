Is This the World's Largest Mural?

Street Artist Misha Most have finished a gargantuan project – a 10,800 square meter mural set to be the world's largest in Vyska, Russia. The giant mural, titled “Evolution-2” covers the facade of the "Stan-5000" industrial complex from the oldest Russian manufacturer, Vyksa Steel Works. The mural project was chosen in the course of the "Vyksa 10000" open competition and is part of the ArtOvrag urban art festival curated by Sabina Changina and Russian creative studio Artmossphere. Artmossphere is known for curating various art projects, exhibitions, and festivals connected with street art with both established and upcoming street artists.

The artist develops issues of progress, evolution and overcoming one’s own abilities. He rethinks the ideas of Russian cosmism and aggrandizes a working man - Artmossphere on mural artist Misha Most.

The "Vyksa 10000" open competition aimed to “make the art forms of mural and graffiti more popular and highlight them as a contemporary direction of visual arts.” Organizers of the competition received 260 application sketches coming from 34 countries, including Japan and Australia, as well as Latin and Central America.

Evolution-2 was created by the artist Most with the help of five assistants over a period of 35 days. It is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the United Metallurgical Company (OMK) and the 260th anniversary of the metallurgical plant in Vyksa (which is part of the OMK). According to Artmossphere, this artwork is the largest monumental wall painting in the world, which authorship belonging to one artist. However, one by artists Ella & Pitr (21,000 square meters) in Norway, depicting a sleeping girl is painted on the roof instead of the building’s facade, so the title depends on what you define as a mural – restricted to a wall or with more faces? (The mural in Norway is also co-authored by a duo of artists rather than a single author.)

Another famous contender is the Hall of Fame in Colorado (16,554 square meters) - fixed at the moment in the Guinness World Records Book as the largest street mural in the world. The mural is created by hundreds of artists, with new authors adding to it every year.

Other notable projects on the mural front include French artist JR’s giant works across several cities and Germen Crew’s colorful mural in the town of Palmitas near Mexico City.

Representatives of the Guinness World Records expressed interest in the "Vyksa 10000" contest, and are "considering the inclusion of the winning project in the collection of world records." With Most as its only author, the mural seems to have no equal in size and complexity as a solo work.

News via: Artmossphere.

