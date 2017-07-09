World
  3. Architecture and the Human Scale: The Best Photos of The Week

Architecture and the Human Scale: The Best Photos of The Week

Architecture and the Human Scale: The Best Photos of The Week

The incorporation of the human figure is one of the most effective tools employed in architectural photography: it helps the viewer decipher the scale of work. While it successfully communicates a rough idea of the measurements of the elements photographed, it also makes architecture more relatable and accessible. People engage better with the built environment when it is populated; the human sense of society and community is the cornerstone of our civilization. With this in mind, we showcase a selection of our favorite photographs where the human figure takes center stage to enhance our reading of architecture.

Hufton + Crow

V&A Museum / AL_A

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

Jordi Castellano

85 Sheltered Housing Units for Senior and Public Facilities / GRND82 

© Jordi Castellano
© Jordi Castellano

Doublespace

Rabbit Snare Gorge / Omar Gandhi Architect + Design Base 8 

© Doublespace
© Doublespace

Adrien Williams

Place des Gens de Mer / Bourgeois Lechasseur Architects

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners

SOJA-O / KANIUE 

© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa&Partners

Hiroyuki Oki

UAH campus / Truong An architecture + UAH Department of Architecture

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Nacasa & Partners

A Sake Brewery Addition / a-um 

© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners

Federico Cairoli

Cremation Unit and Ashes Temple / Juan Felipe Uribe de Bedout + Mauricio Gaviria + Hector Mejía

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Junia Mortimer

Cachaça Museum / Jô Vasconcellos 

© Junia Mortimer
© Junia Mortimer

Fabrice Fouillet

Currency Museum / Costa Lopes

© Fabrice Fouillet
© Fabrice Fouillet

