Wanaka Lodge / Pattersons

  4 August, 2017
Wanaka Lodge / Pattersons
Wanaka Lodge / Pattersons, © Emily Andrews
© Emily Andrews

  • Architects

    Pattersons

  • Location

    Wanaka, New Zealand

  • Architects in Charge

    Andrew Patterson, Davor Popadich, Andrew Mitchell.

  • Area

    2226.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2008

  • Photographs

    Emily Andrews
From the architect. The lodge is made up of three interconnected living volumes, crafted from local stone around a private courtyard. The volumes house the owners house, the childrens house and a flexible hanger-type space containing a large motor home. Based on the form of a ‘masseria’ – a fortified stone building in southern Italy with an insular courtyard, the arrangement of the volumes creates a series of outdoor spaces alive with a theatrical quality set around a tranquil water feature. The courtyard entry is concealed by large steel and translucent fiberglass doors. Matching wall cladding brings light into the living spaces while retaining privacy while large windows frame specific views of the surrounding mountains. 

© Emily Andrews
© Emily Andrews
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Emily Andrews
© Emily Andrews

Product Description.The two large pavilions and private courtyard is crafted from local schist stone. The stone is punctuated by large openings, framing specific views of the surrounding mountains.  

