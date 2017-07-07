World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. Stephan Maria Lang Architects
  6. 2011
  7. House S Lake Starnberg / Stephan Maria Lang Architects

House S Lake Starnberg / Stephan Maria Lang Architects

  • 02:00 - 7 July, 2017
House S Lake Starnberg / Stephan Maria Lang Architects
House S Lake Starnberg / Stephan Maria Lang Architects, © Marc Winkel
© Marc Winkel

© Marc Winkel
From the architect. On a sloping site oriented to the morning sun the house is hovering with its widely levitating roof anchored to the ground by 3 stone volumes. The white coated slabs with floor to ceiling sliding doors in between create an image like a yard in a light breeze.

© Marc Winkel
The Indoor outdoor living with lots of friends, enough space for entertaining and the maximum input of sea view and evening sun hiding early behind the Hilltop made up the decision to have the Living area in  the second floor at street level.

© Marc Winkel
You enter the house in the upper level through a 4 meter high entrance hall. A big western facing window over the entrance door marks the entry in the widely closed street façade. At night the classic artichoke Light of Poul Henningson is a magic focus point for the visitors.

© Hans Kreye
Opposite the entrance hall is the more private living space with a view to Lake Starnberg.

© Marc Winkel
Adjacent to the right is the huge kitchen area overlooking the lake with the mountains in the background. Sky frame sliding Glass door system allows to melt the space to a huge terrace under the dramatic levitating roof subtle lit at night. A big chimney is the heart of the Mountain View terrace which terminates in the infinity pool overlapping free into the garden.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

A hidden stairway leads to the lower first floor and the water sunken courtyard, which is an invention to let light in the hill facing guest and bathrooms. The sleeping rooms in this very private area are facing the garden and are connected bay wooden terraces.

© Hans Kreye
In the whole house we tried to use a simple but sophisticated material and color concept.

© Marc Winkel
White walls to present a photo art collection, maple for floors and furniture and Kehlheimer local Limestone for bathrooms and chimneys. The well determined detailing creates an atmosphere of sensitive luxury.

Cite: "House S Lake Starnberg / Stephan Maria Lang Architects" 07 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875243/house-s-lake-starnberg-stephan-maria-lang-architects/>
