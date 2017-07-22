World
  Le Haut Perché / Studio Weave

Le Haut Perché / Studio Weave

  • 05:00 - 22 July, 2017
Le Haut Perché / Studio Weave
Le Haut Perché / Studio Weave, © Yvan Detraz
© Yvan Detraz

© Yvan Detraz © Yvan Detraz © Yvan Detraz © Yvan Detraz +10

© Yvan Detraz
© Yvan Detraz

From the architect. About Refuges Périurbains: The fringes of Bordeaux remain relatively unknown. As is common to this periphery in most cities, these areas are often overlooked, experienced from afar by car rather than as destinations in their own right. Bridging city and wilderness, peripheral urban sites also o er their own magic and potential. The Refuges Periurbains project encourages the exploration of Bordeaux’s fringe sites by creating a network of stay-over shelters on the edge of the city. Each shelter accommodates up to 9 people and is free to stay in.

Elevations
Elevations

About Le Haut Perché: Situated amidst woodland and streams, Le Haut Perché sits quietly atop a Bordeaux Jalle. The site is peaceful, lost in the heart of Le Parc des Jalles. It is accessed by a singular path that goes no further. Le Haut Perché sits amongst watermills Le Moulin du Moulinat, collectively perched over one of Bordeaux’s main water sources. Here, water is extracted to serve the city. Comprised of timber and weathering steel, the shelter references the traditional water tower through its materiality and form. The refuge rests atop a slender neck peering over its Jalle. The arching platform captures focused sounds and vistas of water and woodland. Each opening is composed to frame a particular moment, some to be experienced lying down, others stood or sat-up.

© Yvan Detraz
© Yvan Detraz
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Yvan Detraz
© Yvan Detraz
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges France
Cite: "Le Haut Perché / Studio Weave" 22 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875242/le-haut-perche-studio-weave/>
