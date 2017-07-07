World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. ALT architectuur
  6. House of an Architect L-D / ALT architectuur

House of an Architect L-D / ALT architectuur

  • 06:00 - 7 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House of an Architect L-D / ALT architectuur
Save this picture!
House of an Architect L-D / ALT architectuur, © Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

© Filip Dujardin © Filip Dujardin © Filip Dujardin © Filip Dujardin +23

Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

From the architect. This is the first house I built for my family and office.

This house has a prefabricated concrete structure. Steel and wood are used for the windows and dark-colored roof tiles create a shell.

Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

The prefabricated concrete structure results in a plan libre. Wooden vertical boards cover the techniques and serve as an extension of the hardwood floors. A slanting rear-end fits to the envelope to fully benefit from the orientation towards the sun.

Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

The home expresses its character through the use of materials. It is an attempt to tell a coherent tale with a minimum of materials. Coherence is obtained by assigning each material its well-determined place.

Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Every material has its place as one piece of a puzzle: tiles, steel, wood outside, wood inside, concrete, natural stone. This coherence is further present in the tactile hierarchy. One will refrain from touching cold materials. The open carpentry is solid wood, framed in steel. Switches are fixed to wooden skirting boards. Feet will always walk on wooden floors or flashed natural stone. Even though one would be reluctant to touch concrete, here the tactility is of a more visual nature. By polishing it, the result will be a soft, velveteen effect, emphasized all the more in the evenings by artificial light. The outside will have the sharp, edgy scale effect obtained by the superposition of the tiles. The shape of the building as a whole will be jagged, unruly. Only by looking at it from closer-up the entrance is revealed as framed in wood.

Save this picture!
© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Belgium
Cite: "House of an Architect L-D / ALT architectuur" 07 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875233/house-of-an-architect-l-d-alt-architectuur/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »