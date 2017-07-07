Shortlist Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2017

The World Architecture Festival has announced the shortlist for their 2017 awards slate, featuring 434 projects ranging from small family homes, to schools, stations, museums, large infrastructure and landscape projects. The world’s largest architectural award program, the WAF Awards year saw more participation this year than ever before, with a total of 924 entries received from projects located in 68 countries across the world.
At the 2017 World Architecture Festival in November, the shortlisted teams will be invited to present their designs to a jury of more than 100 international judges, who will determine the best projects within 32 completed and future project categories. These finalists will then move on to present to the 2017 Super Jury who will determine the winners of for the 2017 World Building of the Year, Future Project of the Year and Landscape of the Year.
COMPLETED BUILDINGS
Civic and Community
- ADEPT + MVRDV / Ku.Be House of Culture and Movement / Copenhagen, Denmark
- Archohm Consults/ Taj Ganj Redevelopment / Agra, India
- Eriksson Furunes + Leandro V. Locsin / Streetlight Tagpuro / Tacloban, Philippines
- Idris Kahn with bureau^proberts and Urban Arts Projects / Memorial Monument and Pavilion of Honour /Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- Neri&Hu Design and Research Office / Suzhou Chapel / Suzhou, China Studio Evren Basbuğ Architects / Bostanlı Footbridge & Sunset Lounge / İzmir, Turkey Tengbom / Alingsås District Court / Alingsås, Sweden
- TKD Architects / Wagga Wagga Courthouse / Wagga Wagga, Australia
Culture
- Aedas / Tara Theatre / London, United Kingdom
- AL_A / Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology / Lisbon, Portugal
- City-Arch / The Ethno-cultural Centre ‘’NUMTO’’ / Beloyarsky, Russia
- Dabbagh Architects / Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
- EAA Emre Arolat Architecture / BerKM - Bergama Cultural Center / Bergama, Turkey
- FaulknerBrowns Architects / The Word / South Shields, United Kingdom
- Heneghan Peng Architects / The Palestinian Museum / Birzeit, Palestine
- IAPA / Zhao Hua Xi Shi Living Museum / Beijing, China
- Moller Architects with BVN Architecture / ASB Waterfront Theatre / Auckland, New Zealand
- Neri&Hu Design and Research Office / New Shanghai Theatre / Shanghai, China
- Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects / Vendsyssel Theatre / Hjørring, Denmark
- SimpsonHaugh / Queen Elisabeth Hall / Antwerp, Belgium
- Stanton Williams / Musée d’arts à Nantes / Nantes, France
- studioMilou / Cultural Centre of Rambouillet / Rambouillet, France
- Totement / Paper / ‘‘Alliance 1892’’ Cognac Distillery Museum & Warehouse / Chernyakhovsk, Russia
- Vo Trong Nghia Architects / The Lantern - Nanoco Gallery / Hanoi, Vietnam
Display
- Alison Brooks Architects / The Smile / London, United Kingdom
- Batlle i Roig Arquitectura / Insect Hotel / Barcelona, Spain
- CannonDesign + NEUF architect(e)s / Passerelle du Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal / Montreal, Canada
- CR Institute of Architectural & Urban Design / Zhuhai Opera House / Zhuhai, China
- Jason Bruges Studio / Digital Ornithology / Ribe, Denmark
- Kjellander Sjöberg / The Forests of Venice / Venice, Italy
- Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates / Petersen Automotive Museum / Los Angeles, United States of America
- NITA Architects / Antalya Expo Tower / Antalya, Turkey
- P Landscape / Floating Garden / Nagasaki, Japan
- Purcell / Aerospace Bristol / Bristol, United Kingdom
- SPEECH / City DNA installation / Milan, Italy
- Tabanlioglu Architects/ Flamingo Lounge / Miami, United States of America
- Woods Bagot / Xiangjiang FFC Marketing Display Centre / Changsha, China
- WTA Architecture and Design Studio / El Museo del Prado en Filipinas / Makati, Philippines
Health
- CannonDesign + NEUF architect(e)s / Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal / Montreal, Canada CODA Studio / Karratha Superclinic / Karratha, Australia
- Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects / Fitzroy Crossing Renal Hostel / Fitzroy Crossing, Australia
- Marge Arkitekter / The Gardens / Örebro, Sweden
- Marlon Blackwell Architects / Harvey Pediatric Clinic / Rogers, United States of America
- New Space Architects / Assisi Hospice / Singapore
- New Wave Architecture / Pars Hospital / Rasht, Iran
- Nickl & Partner Architekten / Kaiser-Franz-Josef-Spital / Vienna, Austria
- Ntsika Architects / Westbury Clinic / Johannesburg, South Africa
- Silver Thomas Hanley, DesignInc and McBride Charles Ryan / Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre / Melbourne, Australia
Higher Education & Research
- AIX Architects / Royal College of Music / Stockholm, Sweden
- Atelier Arcau / Gastronomic Campus in Normandy / Saint Lô, France
- Berman Guedes Stretton Architects/ Alan Walters Building / Birmingham, United Kingdom
- C.F. Møller Architects / Maersk Tower / Copenhagen, Denmark
- CEBRA / Experimentarium / Copenhagen, Denmark
- CO Architects / Biomedical Sciences Partnership Building / Phoenix, United States of America
- Grimshaw / Duke University West Campus Union /Durham, United States of America
- Nickl & Partner Architekten / Derendorf Campus, University of Applied Sciences / Düsseldorf, Germany
- Nikken Sekkei / Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University / Okinawa, Japan
- Penoyre & Prasad / Sibson Building, University of Kent / Canterbury, United Kingdom
- Savage + Dodd Architects / Sol Plaatje University / Kimberley, South Africa
- Studio Gang / University of Chicago Campus North Residential Commons / Chicago, United States of America
- studioMilou / ICISE / Quy Nhon, Vietnam
- WSP Architects / Mixed-use Campus -- Hangzhou Normal University / Hangzhou, China
Hotel & Leisure supported by GROHE
- Aergroup Architect Studio / Artkazal - Reed Apartment / Morahalom, Hungary
- Carr / Jackalope / Melbourne, Australia Cong Sinh Architects / Vegetable Trellis / Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
- Laboratory for Diverse Status BBK35 / Beijing, China
- Marks Barfield Architects / British Airways i360 / Brighton, United Kingdom
- Markus Tauber Architectura / Restaurant Brix 0.1 / Bressanone, Italy
- Mecanoo Architecten / Keukenhof / Lisse, Netherlands noa*/ Tofana / San Cassiano, Italy
- Vo Trong Nghia Architects / Atlas Hotel Hoi An / Hoi An, Vietnam
- WOW Architects and Warner Wong Design / St Regis Maldives / Vommuli Island, Maldives
House
- AGi architects / Three Gardens House / Kuwait City, Kuwait
- Andrew Burges Architects / Brick House / Sydney, Australia
- Architects EAT / Moving House / Melbourne, Australia
- Chloe Naughton / Inverdon House / Bowen, Australia
- CplusC Architectural Workshop / Living Screen House / Sydney, Australia
- Daisuke Ibano + Ryosuke Fujii + Satoshi Numanoi / House in the City / Tokyo, Japan
- Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP / Finding Rainbows / Tokyo, Japan
- Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP / Radiator House / Chiba, Japan
- Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects / Falcon Beach House / Perth, Australia
- New Wave Architecture / Three Views / A House / Tehran, Iran
- People’s Architecture Office / Mrs. Fan’s Plugin House / Beijing, China
- Pilbrow & Partners / Orme Square / London, United Kingdom
- RT+Q Architects / House of Shadows / Singapore
- Sigurd Larsen Design & Architecture / The Roof House / Copenhagen, Denmark
- SJB / Cleveland Rooftop / Sydney, Australia
- Tzannes / Point Piper Residence / Sydney, Australia
- Vo Trong Nghia Architects / Binh House / Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Housing supported by GROHE
- A-LAB / Sæter Terrasse / Oslo, Norway
- Arklab / Modet / Stockholm, Sweden
- Arquitectura en Movimiento Workshop / Coliroma / Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico
- Arsh [4d] studio / Villa Residential Apartment / Tehran, Iran
- BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group / Urban Rigger / Copenhagen, Denmark
- JAHN / 50 West Street / New York, United States of America
- Marc Koehler Architects / Superlofts Houthaven / Amsterdam, Netherlands
- META-Project / New Youth Commune / Beijing, China
- Peter Salter Associates / Walmer Yard / London, United Kingdom
- Petitididierprioux / The Clouds / Paris, France
- Project Orange / Rathbone Market Phase 3 / London, United Kingdom
- RT+Q Architects / Capers / Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Sanjay Puri Architects / Ishatvam 9 / Ranchi, India
- SJB / 41 Birmingham / Sydney, Australia
- Sweco Architects / Vårvetet / Stockholm, Sweden
- Tchoban Voss Architekten / Ackerstraße 29 / Berlin, Germany
Mixed-use supported by ABB & Busch-Jaeger
- ACME / Eastland / Ringwood, Australia
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris / Westminster Bridge Road / London, United Kingdom
- Archipedia / Paragon / Pan’gaea, Malaysia
- CR Institute of Architectural & Urban Design / Lulang International Tourist Town / Nyingchi, China
- EKAR / Multi-Place / Surat Thani, Thailand IDOM / Lime Convention Center / Lima, Peru
- iRAL / Mercers Walk / London, United Kingdom
- Klein Dytham Architecture and Taisei Corporation / Ginza Place / Tokyo, Japan
- Pichler & Traupmann Architekten / OEAMTC Headquarters Vienna / Vienna, Austria
- RTA Studio / Mackelvie Precinct / Auckland, New Zealand
- Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos / Americas 1500 / Guadalajara, Mexico
- Stu/D/O Architects / Naiipa Art Complex / Bangkok, Thailand
New & Old
- Architecture Project with Jens Bruenslow / Villa Castro / Naxxar, Malta
- Baumans-Deffet & Dirix / Institut du Génie Civil / Liège, Belgium
- CannonDesign + NEUF architect(e)s / Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal / Montreal, Canada
- EAA Emre Arolat Architecture / Abdullah Gül Presidential Museum and Library / Kayseri, Turkey
- Farmingstudio / Wake Space Up / Hanoi, Vietnam
- Fearon Hay Architects / Kauri Timber Building / Auckland, New Zealand
- Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and Hoidn Wang Partner with Sauerzapfe Architekten / Spreehalle / Berlin, Germany
- iRAL / Royal Shakespeare Company - The Other Place / Stratford upon Avon, United Kingdom
- Ntsika Architects / Esselen Clinic / Johannesburg, South Africa
- Populous / KL Sports City, Stage 1 / Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- RMJM Istanbul / Grand Pera / Istanbul, Turkey
- studioMilou / Le Carreau du Temple / Paris, France
- The Chinese University of Hong Kong / Post-earthquake reconstruction and demonstration project of Guangming Village / Zhaotong, China
- TKD Architects / The Glasshouse at Goonoo Goonoo Station / Goonoo Goonoo, Australia
- UUfie / Printemps Haussmann / Paris, France
- Wingårdh Arkitektkontor / Market Hall, Malmö / Malmö, Sweden
- Wright & Wright Architects / Magdalen College Library / Oxford, United Kingdom
Office
- Batlle i Roig Arquitectura / Pull & Bear Central Headquarters / Narón, Spain
- Equator Stockholm / Västgötagatan 5 / Stockholm, Sweden
- Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp / EY Centre, 200 George Street / Sydney, Australia
- H.K.W Architects Associate / S.Y. Construction Headquarters / Taichung, Taiwan
- KSM Architecture / Architecture & Design Studio / Chennai, India
- Minggu Design / Lai Yard / Nanjing, China
- Nikken Sekkei / Co Op Kyosai Plaza / Tokyo, Japan
- Oppenheim Architecture / GLF Headquarters / Miami, United States of America
- Promontorio / GS1 Portugal / Lisbon, Portugal
- RTA Studio / Pollen Street Office / Auckland, New Zealand
- Sanctuary Architects and Designers / Sanctuary Office / Bangalore, India
- Shane Thompson Architects / 490 Consulting Suites / Spring Hill, Australia
- SLETH / Sonnesgade 11 / Aarhus, Denmark
- Studio Guilherme Torres / Guilherme Torres Studi / São Paulo, Brazil
- Ultra Architects / Headquarters of Wrzesińskie of News Września, Poland
- Zaha Hadid Architects / Port House / Antwerp, Belgium
Production, Energy & Recycling
- 5+design / DEEJ / Shangdong, China
- Beca Architects / Emerson’s Brewery & Taproom / Dunedin, New Zealand
- C.F. Møller Architects / Greenwich Peninsula Low Carbon Energy Centre / London, United Kingdom
- CYS ASDO/ TSC- Anyong Fresh Tourism Factory /Yi-Lan, Taiwan
- DSDHA / Alex Monroe Workshop / London, United Kingdom
- Gottlieb Paludan Architects and Urban Design / Värtaverket, Biomass Power Plant / Stockholm, Sweden
- Jaspers-Eyers Architects / Nike European Logistics Campus / Laakdal, Belgium
- Leigh & Orange / Cathay Pacific Catering Services Expansion Project Phase 2 / Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R. China
- Oppenheim Architecture / Muttenz Water Purification Plant / Muttenz, Switzerland
- Slash Architects and Arkizon Architects / The Farm of 38-30 / Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
Religion
- Epstein and Andrew Metter / Park Plaza Synagogue Addition / Chicago, United States of America
- Fearon Hay Architects /Bishop Selwyn Chapel / Auckland, New Zealand
- Mahmoud Abu Ghazal / Omrania and Associates KAFD Grand Mosque / Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Tchoban Voss Architekten / Russian Monastery of St. George / Götschendorf, Germany
- Waugh Thistleton Architects / Bushey Cemetery / Bushey, United Kingdom
- WTA Architecture and Design Studio / The Chapel of St. Benedict and St. Scholastica / Pambujan, Philippines
School
- Andrew Burges Architects / East Sydney Early Learning Centre / Sydney, Australia
- Architectus / The Mandeville Centre / Toorak, Australia
- BuckleyGrayYeoman / Channing School / London, United Kingdom
- Cox Architecture / Sir Zelman Cowen Centre for Science / Hawthorn, Australia
- Dilekci Architects / Bahriye Ucok Kindergarten / Istanbul, Turkey
- Eric Parry Architects/ New Music Facilites / Wells, United Kingdom
- Kodasema / Rocca Al Mare School Extension with temporary KODA classrooms / Tallinn, Estonia
- Mandviwala Qutub & Associates / Wockhardt Global School / Aurangabad, India
- TEGET / Center for Inclusive Education / Konya, Turkey
- UArchitects and Misak / Terzibasiyan IKC de Geluksvogel / Maastricht, Netherlands
Shopping
- ACME / Victoria Gate / Leeds, United Kingdom
- Aedas / Qingdao Jinmao Harbour Shopping Center / Qingdao, China
- Archohm Consults / Awadh Shilpgram / Lucknow, India
- ARK Associates / V Point / Hong Kong
- DDS+ / Rive Gauche / Charleroi, Belgium
- Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp / 580 George Street Cafe and Integrated Lobby / Sydney, Australia
- Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects / Elizabeth Quay Gelato Kiosk / Perth, Australia
- Matsuya Art Works and KTX archiLAB / The Cutting Edge Pharmacy / Himeji City, Japan
- Nikken Sekkei / Tokyu Plaza Ginza / Tokyo, Japan
- The Buchan Group / Chastone Shopping Centre / Melbourne, Australia
- Urban Agency / Shoe Shelf Shop / Neumünster, Germany
- WTA Architecture and Design Studio / One Mall Valenzuela / Valenzuela City, Philippines
Sport
- 3XN Architects / Royal Arena / Copenhagen, Denmark
- Cox Architecture / Anna Meares Stadium / Brisbane, Australia
- Cox Architecture / Willinga Park / Bawley Point, Australia
- DARK Arkitekter / Oslo Skatehall / Oslo, Norway
- Farrells / Kennedy Town Swimming Pool / Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R. China
- Gras Arquitectos / Tennis Terraces / Santa Ponsa, Spain
- HKS / U.S. Bank Stadium / Minneapolis, United States of America
- Populous / Lord’s Warner Stand / London, United Kingdom
Transport
- C.F. Møller Architects / Värtaterminalen Ferry Terminal / Stockholm, Sweden
- Fentress Architects / Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX / Los Angeles, United States of America
- Grüntuch Ernst Architects / Transformation Chemnitz Central Station / Chemnitz, Germany
- JKMM Architects and SITO Oy / Lahti Travel Centre / Lahti, Finland
- Joao Batista Martinez Correa / Salvador Bahia Metro Stations / Salvador, Brazil
- Kincl and Neidhardt arhitekti and IGH Projektiranje / New Passenger Terminal at Franjo Tudman International Airport Zagreb / Zagreb, Croatia
- NEXT architects / Lucky Knot / Changsha, China
- Nordic / Oslo Airport Expansion / Oslo, Norway
- PES-Architects / West Terminal 2 / Helsinki, Finland
- Precast India Infrastructures and Domingo Seminario Architects / Infosys Multi-Level Car Parking / Pune, India
- Tabanlioglu Architects / Astana Train Station / Astana, Kazakhstan
- Warren and Mahoney Architects / Wellington International Airport Limited Terminal South Extension / Wellington, New Zealand
- Zaha Hadid Architects / Salerno Maritime Terminal / Salerno, Italy
Villa
- Bernardes Arquitetura / Triangle House / São Paulo, Brazil EMC Arquitectura / Casa Escondida / La Libertad, El Salvador
- EMC Arquitectura / Hour House / La Libertad, El Salvador
- Fearon Hay Architects / Forest House / Auckland, New Zealand
- German Squella / Rupanco House / Osorno, Chile Gras Arquitectos / Where Eagles Dare / Port d’Andratx, Spain
- Hamish & Lyons / Stepping Stone House / Maidenhead, United Kingdom
- Hiren Patel Architects / Gopin / Surat, India Irving Smith Architects / Bach with Two Roofs / Golden Bay, New Zealand
- James Davidson Architect / Wilson’s Cottage / Lizard Island, Australia
- Khosla Associates / Retreat in the Sahyadris / Pawna, India
- Robert Konieczny KWK Promes / By the Way House / Płock, Poland Strom Architects / The Quest / Swanage, United Kingdom
- Timo Karasalo and GWSK Arkitekter / House KD / Löttorp, Sweden
FUTURE PROJECTS
Civic
- AECOM / Taikang Jiugongshan Cemetery Gateway / Beijing, China
- Belatchew Arkitekter / Ethiopian Church / Stockholm, Sweden
- Blank Architects / Genova Wave / Genova, Italy
- Hill West Architects / Consulate and Permanent Mission to the United Nations / New York, United States of America
- Jorge Yulo Architects & Associates / The New Philippine Supreme Court Building / Manila, Philippines
- MOB architects / Waterways / City of Rhodes, Greece
- Mohammad Ashour / Consulate Building, Staff Housing & School Complex / Karachi, Pakistan
- Tabanlioglu Architects / Husame Koklu Women’s Community and Production Center / Bayburt, Turkey
- Yazgan Design Architecture / Hicri Sezen Park / Eskisehir, Turkey
Commercial Mixed- Use supported by Miele
- Aedas / Jiefangbei Book City Mixed-use Project / Chongqing, China
- Aedas / Sanya Integrated Commercial and Transportation Hub / Sanya, China
- Arab Engineering Bureau / Mixed-Use in Al Rayyan / Doha, Qatar
- Archetonic / Zentral / Guadalajara, Mexico
- Arquitectura en Movimiento Workshop / G39 / Mexico City, Mexico
- BAD. Built by Associative Data / No. 5 / Beirut, Lebanon
- EAA Emre Arolat Architecture / Tehran Mixed Use Complex / Tehran, Iran
- Eric Parry Architects / 1 Undershaft / London, United Kingdom
- Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp / The Star / Sydney, Australia Logon Architecture / Shanghai
- Yangpu Power Plant Regeneration / Shanghai, China
- Marwan Bajnaid Architecture and Ghouyoum / Babil / Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- Perkins+Will / 150 Holborn / London, United Kingdom
- Stiff + Trevillion / Portobello / London, United Kingdom Studio Egret West / Vicarage Field / London, United Kingdom
- Studio Guilherme Torres Melhoramentos / Retrofit / São Paulo, Brazil
- Urban Future Organization and FM Engineering / Messina Waterfront Polycenter / Messina, Italy
- WilkinsonEyre / Battersea Power Station Phase 2 / London, United Kingdom
Competition Entries
- Abdullah Ahmed N AlDabbous / Revolution 4.0 / Cairo, Egypt
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris /The Universal Tower / Confidential
- AMKNA Design Studio and Oriental Group Architects /Science City / Giza, Egypt
- Blank Architects /Portal - Rzhevskaya Metro Station / Moscow, Russia
- CAZA /New Supreme Court of Philippines / Manila, Philippines
- CO Architects / Student Housing Master Plan Phase 1 / Coral Gables, United States of America
- Design and More International / Shelter on the Edge / Aleppo, Syria
- Form4 Architecture / Luminous Moon-Gate Taichung City Cultural Center / Taichung, Taiwan
- HCMA Architecture + Design and NFOE et associés architects / Complexe Aquatique de Laval / Laval, Canada
- Pilbrow & Partners / New Cyprus Archaeological Museum / Nicosia, Cyprus
- Sweco Architects / Öresund City – a new European metropolis by 2030 / Malmö, Sweden
- Tubaila Team Workshop / Site Sanctuary / Monsanto, Portugal
Culture
- AGi architects / In Natura Veritas / Galicia, Spain Cox Architecture / Waltzing Matilda Centre / Winton, Australia
- EAA Emre Arolat Architecture / Liget Budapest Museum of Ethnography / Budapest, Hungary
- Flor de Maria Juarez / A Woman’s Gallery: Awakened / Alta Verapaz, Guatemala
- Heatherwick Studio / MOCAA / Cape Town, South Africa
- Perkins+Will / Museum of Contemporary Art in Africa / Confidential
- Promontorio / Church of St John the Baptist / Coimbra, Portugal
- Rørbæk og Møller Arkitekter / Maritime Museum / Randaberg, Norway
- Sanjay Puri Architects / The Guild / Bengaluru, India
- Scott Brownrigg / The Museum of Military Medicine / Cardiff, United Kingdom
- Shenzhen Aube Architectural Engineeing Design / Suzhou Urban Planning Exhibition Hall / Suzhou, China
- Sweco Architects / Kulturkorgen - A Basket Full of Culture / Gothenburg, Sweden
- Terroir / Penguin Parade Visitor Centre / Phillip Island, Australia
- White Arkitekter / Skellefteå Cultural Centre / Skellefteå, Sweden
- Woods Bagot / Christchurch Convention and Exhibition Centre / Christchurch, New Zealand
- Wright & Wright Architects / Lambeth Palace Library / London, United Kingdom
Education
- AECOM/ University of Glasgow Masterplan / Glasgow, United Kingdom
- CO Architects/ Miller Medical Education Center / Miami, United States of America
- Cook Robotham Architectural Bureau / Incubator Block for the Arts University Bournemouth / Poole, United Kingdom
- De Matos Ryan / Arts Educational Schools / London, United Kingdom
- edgeARCH / Sustainable Energy Technologies Center / Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and SHATOTTO architecture / Aga Khan Academy / Dhaka, Bangladesh
- Ian Ritchie Architects / Royal Academy of Music / London, United Kingdom
- Mecanoo Architecten / Manchester Engineering Campus Development / Manchester, United Kingdom
- MYAD / University of the Arts of the Scene / Dakar, Senegal Officetwentyfivearchitects /Primary School / Filyro, Greece
- Pace / Kuwait University, Central Administration Facilities / Shadadiyah, Kuwait
- Serie Architects + MPly Architects + Surbana Jurong / NUS School of Design / Singapore
- Studio 44 Architects / Judo School / St. Petersburg, Russia
- Vo Trong Nghia Architects / Viettel Academy Educational Centre / Hanoi, Vietnam
- Vo Trong Nghia Architects / FPT University Ho Chi Minh City / Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Experimental
- 3deluxe Transdisciplinary Design / Sharjah Observatory, Mleiha National Park / Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
- Allwater /Hybrid Solid-Fluid Building Envelope / Taichung, Taiwan ASYA / Biomound / Malate, Philippines
- Chadwick International / Six Countries, One Bank, Eight Locations, One Office / Vienna, Austria
- Christoph Hesse Architects / Ways Of Life / Lake Edersee, Germany
- DSP Design Associates Pvt. Ltd. / Biomimicry in Office Architecture / Mumbai, India
- Flanagan Lawrence / An Economically Sustainable Aquaponics Farm / London, United Kingdom
- Osamu Morishita Architect and Associates / JST Sea Urchin / Kurayoshi, Japan
- Surbana Jurong Consultants / Floating Ponds / Singapore
Health
- Beijing Lianhua Architecture Design & Consultance / Fuzhou Women and Children’s Health Centre / Fuzhou, China
- Boogertman + Partners Architects / New Site Eye Clinic / Quesso, Republic of Congo
- Gardner Stewart Architects / RNIB Redhill / Redhill, United Kingdom
- Haptic Architects & Nordic - Office of Architecture / London Cancer Hub / Sutton, United Kingdom
- HKS / Kuwait Children’s Hospital / Kuwait City, Kuwait
- Magi Design Studio / Desa Semesta / Bogor Indonesia
- Nickl & Partner Architekten / Hauner’s Children’s Hospital at Großhadern Campus / Munich, Germany
- Viñoly Architects / Stanford University, The New Stanford Hospital / Stanford, United States of America
- White Arkitekter / Queen Silvia’s Hospital for Children and Young People / Gothenburg, Sweden
House
- Behzad Atabaki Studio / Villa Oushan / Tehran, Iran
- Burrell Mistry Architects / The Concrete House / Ewhurst, United Kingdom
- Chain10 Architecture & Interior Design Institute / GASEA - The Cliff House / Taitung, Taiwan
- HUBSCHMITZ Architekten / House on a North Sea Island / Wyk auf Föhr, Germany
- Monk Mackenzie Architects / Queenstown House / Queenstown, New Zealand
- noa* / Edersee / Edersee, Germany
- OOA | Office O architects / Villa Sigma / Rupelmonde, Belgium
- Oppenheim Architecture / Bridge House / Aspen, United States of America
Infrastructure
- Blank Architects / Sheremetyevskaya Metro Station / Moscow, Russia
- Desitecture / Poly City / Tijuana, Mexico
- LAVA Berlin / Energie- ud Zukunftsspeicher im Energiepark / Heidelberg, Germany
- Monk Mackenzie and Novare / Turanganui Bridge / Gisborne, New Zealand
- Paul Lukez Architecture / The Hydroelectric Canal / Boston, United Sates of America
- Sanjay Puri Architects / The Bridge / Ras, India
- SPANS Associates / Brommy New Footbridge / Berlin, Germany
- Syb van Breda & Co architects / Radar Tower Maasvlakte 2 / Rotterdam, Netherlands
- Visionary Architecture / One Ayala / Makati City, Philippines
- Wingårdh Arkitektkontor / Water TWR / Helsingborg, Sweden
Leisure-led Development
- AECOM / Cameroon 2019 Japoma Sports Complex / Douala, Cameroon
- Aedas / China World Trade Center Phase 3C Development / Beijing, China
- Allen Jack+Cottier Architects / Sydney Fish Markets / Sydney, Australia
- EAA Emre Arolat Architecture / Kazan Mixed Use / Kazan, Russia
- EFFEKT / Treetop Experience / Haslev, Denmark
- EMC Arquitectura / Los 13 Cielos / Guanacaste, Costa Rica
- Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architecture / Bodrum Golturkbuku Summer Houses / Mugla, Turkey
- HCMA Architecture + Design / Minoru Complex / Richmond, Canada
- Hypothesis / Krahm Restaurant / Chiang Rai, Thailand
- Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates / The Royal Atlantis / Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- PHL Architects / Manta Point Skywalk / Bali, Indonesia
- Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos / Hotel Tulum / Tulum, Mexico
- Steven Christensen Architecture / Liepāja Thermal Bath / Liepāja, Latvia
- Tabanlioglu Architects / Bodrum Loft / Bodrum, Turkey
- Tom Vandorpe / Casino Middelkerke / Middelkerke, Belgium
- Utopia Arkitekter / Skýli / Sweden
Masterplanning
- Allen Jack+Cottier Architects / Sydney Fish Markets / Sydney, Australia
- Ateliers Jean Nouvel / Artists Garden / Qingdao, China
- Blocher Partners / Flame University / Pune, India
- GAD / Media City / Istanbul,Turkey
- Karakusevic Carson Architects / Meridian Water Masterplan / London, United Kingdom
- O2 Design Atelier / One Heart Foundation - Orphanage Children Eco-Village / Kakamega, Kenya
- Officetwentyfivearchitects / New masterplan for the old port of Patras / Patras, Greece
- Omraniyoun / Al Baydha (Sustainable village model) / Makkah, Saudi Arabia
- Proctor and Matthews Architects with Mecano / South Thamesmead / London, United Kingdom
- SHAU / Jakarta Jaya: the Green Manhattan / Jakarta, Indonesia
- Studio 44 Architects / Residential Neighbourhood in the town of Pushkin / Pushkin, Russia
- UA Community Design Center + Marlon Blackwell Architects + Ecological Design Group / Greers Ferry Water Garden Master Plan / Heber Springs, United States of America
- University of Arkansas Community Design Center + University of Arkansas Office for Sustainability / Whitmore Community Food Hub Complex: Building Community around Food / Wahiawa, United States of America
- Viñoly Architects / The Hills at Vallco / Cupertino, United States of America
- White Arkitekter / Södra Skanstull / Stockholm, Sweden
Office
- 3XN Architects / Cube Berlin / Berlin, Germany
- Boogertman + Partners Architects / Nicol/Main Offices & Public Craft Market / Johannesburg, South Africa
- Boytorun Architects / Aurum Office / Istanbul, Turkey
- BuckleyGrayYeoman / Technique House / London, United Kingdom
- DSDHA / The Economist Plaza / London, United Kingdom
- Form4 Architecture / Campus X / Santa Clara, United States of America
- ibda design / Office Tower Dubai / Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Jean-Paul Viguier et Associés Pont d’Issy / Issy-les-Moulineaux, France
- Karand Group / Chabahar Freezone Organization Headquarters / Chabahar, Iran
- Omraniyoun / DCOMM Headquarter Project / Makkah, Saudi Arabia
- PH Alpha Design / Genzon Kexing Technology Park D4 Tower / Shenzhen, China
- Pilbrow & Partners / The Market Building, Wood Wharf / London, United Kingdom
- Studio Symbiosis / Punjab Kesari Headquarters / Noida, India
- Studio Vertebra / Volume Istanbul / Istanbul, Turkey
- UNStudio / TBC Forum / Tbilisi, Georgia
- Vo Trong Nghia Architects / Viettel offsite studio / Hanoi, Vietnam
- Yazgan Design Architecture / YDA Center / Ankara, Turkey
Residential supported by GROHE
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris / Stour Wharf / London, United Kingdom
- Architekten Wannenmacher & Möller / Conversion of the former Telekom Tower / Bielefeld, Germany
- Collaborative Architects + Partners / 577 Residence / Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- EAA Emre Arolat Architecture / Göksu Residences / Istanbul, Turkey
- Hermann Kamte & Associates / Lagos’s Wooden Tower / Lagos, Nigeria
- Jean-Paul Viguier et Associés / Hypérion / Bordeaux, France
- MHN Design Union / Heritage Traces in Surry Hills / Sydney, Australia Modern Office of Design + Architecture / Village / Calgary, Canada
- Monk Mackenzie Architects / Edition / Auckland, New Zealand
- ONG&ONG / Kamala Kandara / Bekasi, Indonesia
- Saaha / I Love Nydalen / Oslo, Norway
- SANALarc / Hacimimi 61 / Istanbul, Turkey
- Tabanlioglu Architects / 118E 59th Street Residences / New York, United States of America
Landscape
- AECOM / Oxygen Park, Doha, Qatar Cox Architecture / Willinga Park / Bawley Point, Australia
- Dangar Group and Black Beetle / Cleveland & Co / Sydney, Australia
- IAW / Noble Ploenchit / Bangkok, Thailand
- ONG&ONG / Yishun Nature Park / Yishun, Singapore
- P Landscape / Garden of the Mind / Berlin, Germany
- Shma Company / Mapletee Business City II, Singapore
- Studio Evren Başbuğ Architects / Bostanlı Sea Square / İzmir, Turkey
- STX Landscape Architects / Oasia Downtown Hotel / Singapore
- Turenscape / Peasants and their Land: The Recovered Archaeological Landscape of Chengtoushan / Lixian County, China
Small Projects Prize
- Alison Brooks Architects / The Smile / London, United Kingdom
- Batlle i Roig Arquitectura / Insect Hotel, El Masnou, Barcelona
- BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group / Urban Rigger / Copenhagen, Denmark
- Chris Tate Architecture / Tent House / Auckland, New Zealand
- DSDHA / Alex Monroe Workshop / London, United Kingdom
- Eriksson Furunes + Leandro V. Locsin / Streetlight Tagpuro / Tacloban, Philippines
- Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp / 580 George Street Cafe and Integrated Lobby / Sydney, Australia
- Jason Bruges Studio / Digital Ornithology / Ribe, Denmark
- Matsuya Art Works and KTX archiLAB / The Cutting Edge Pharmacy / Himeji City, Japan
- People’s Architecture Office /Mrs. Fan’s Plugin House / Beijing, China
Best use of Colour Prize Supported by Eastman
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris / New Scotland Yard / London, United Kingdom
- CODA Studio / Karratha Superclinic / Karratha, Australia
- iRAL / Mercers Walk / London, United Kingdom
- Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects / Fitzroy Crossing Renal Hostel / Fitzroy Crossing, Australia
- Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects / Elizabeth Quay Gelato Kiosk / Perth, Australia
- Savage + Dodd Architects / Sol Plaatje University / Kimberley, South Africa
- Tchoban Voss Architekten / Tuchfabrik / Berlin, Germany
- UUfie / Printemps Haussmann / Paris, France
- WTA Architecture and Design Studio / The Chapel of St. Benedict and St. Scholastica / Pambujan, Philippines