Shortlist Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2017

The World Architecture Festival has announced the shortlist for their 2017 awards slate, featuring 434 projects ranging from small family homes, to schools, stations, museums, large infrastructure and landscape projects. The world’s largest architectural award program, the WAF Awards year saw more participation this year than ever before, with a total of 924 entries received from projects located in 68 countries across the world.

At the 2017 World Architecture Festival in November, the shortlisted teams will be invited to present their designs to a jury of more than 100 international judges, who will determine the best projects within 32 completed and future project categories. These finalists will then move on to present to the 2017 Super Jury who will determine the winners of for the 2017 World Building of the Year, Future Project of the Year and Landscape of the Year.



To learn more about this year’s festival and book tickets to the event, visit the WAF website here.

COMPLETED BUILDINGS

Civic and Community

Save this picture! Civic and Community: Neri&Hu Design and Research Office / Suzhou Chapel. Image Courtesy of WAF

ADEPT + MVRDV / Ku.Be House of Culture and Movement / Copenhagen, Denmark

Archohm Consults/ Taj Ganj Redevelopment / Agra, India

Eriksson Furunes + Leandro V. Locsin / Streetlight Tagpuro / Tacloban, Philippines

Idris Kahn with bureau^proberts and Urban Arts Projects / Memorial Monument and Pavilion of Honour /Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Neri&Hu Design and Research Office / Suzhou Chapel / Suzhou, China Studio Evren Basbuğ Architects / Bostanlı Footbridge & Sunset Lounge / İzmir, Turkey Tengbom / Alingsås District Court / Alingsås, Sweden

TKD Architects / Wagga Wagga Courthouse / Wagga Wagga, Australia

Culture

Save this picture! Culture: AL_A / Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology. Image Courtesy of WAF

Aedas / Tara Theatre / London, United Kingdom

AL_A / Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology / Lisbon, Portugal

City-Arch / The Ethno-cultural Centre ‘’NUMTO’’ / Beloyarsky, Russia

Dabbagh Architects / Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

EAA Emre Arolat Architecture / BerKM - Bergama Cultural Center / Bergama, Turkey

FaulknerBrowns Architects / The Word / South Shields, United Kingdom

Heneghan Peng Architects / The Palestinian Museum / Birzeit, Palestine

IAPA / Zhao Hua Xi Shi Living Museum / Beijing, China

Moller Architects with BVN Architecture / ASB Waterfront Theatre / Auckland, New Zealand

Neri&Hu Design and Research Office / New Shanghai Theatre / Shanghai, China

Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects / Vendsyssel Theatre / Hjørring, Denmark

SimpsonHaugh / Queen Elisabeth Hall / Antwerp, Belgium

Stanton Williams / Musée d’arts à Nantes / Nantes, France

studioMilou / Cultural Centre of Rambouillet / Rambouillet, France

Totement / Paper / ‘‘Alliance 1892’’ Cognac Distillery Museum & Warehouse / Chernyakhovsk, Russia

Vo Trong Nghia Architects / The Lantern - Nanoco Gallery / Hanoi, Vietnam

Display

Save this picture! Display: CR Institute of Architectural & Urban Design / Zhuhai Opera House. Image Courtesy of WAF

Alison Brooks Architects / The Smile / London, United Kingdom

Batlle i Roig Arquitectura / Insect Hotel / Barcelona, Spain

CannonDesign + NEUF architect(e)s / Passerelle du Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal / Montreal, Canada

CR Institute of Architectural & Urban Design / Zhuhai Opera House / Zhuhai, China

Jason Bruges Studio / Digital Ornithology / Ribe, Denmark

Kjellander Sjöberg / The Forests of Venice / Venice, Italy

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates / Petersen Automotive Museum / Los Angeles, United States of America

NITA Architects / Antalya Expo Tower / Antalya, Turkey

P Landscape / Floating Garden / Nagasaki, Japan

Purcell / Aerospace Bristol / Bristol, United Kingdom

SPEECH / City DNA installation / Milan, Italy

Tabanlioglu Architects/ Flamingo Lounge / Miami, United States of America

Woods Bagot / Xiangjiang FFC Marketing Display Centre / Changsha, China

WTA Architecture and Design Studio / El Museo del Prado en Filipinas / Makati, Philippines

Health

Save this picture! Health: Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects / Fitzroy Crossing Renal Hostel. Image Courtesy of WAF

CannonDesign + NEUF architect(e)s / Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal / Montreal, Canada CODA Studio / Karratha Superclinic / Karratha, Australia

Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects / Fitzroy Crossing Renal Hostel / Fitzroy Crossing, Australia

Marge Arkitekter / The Gardens / Örebro, Sweden

Marlon Blackwell Architects / Harvey Pediatric Clinic / Rogers, United States of America

New Space Architects / Assisi Hospice / Singapore

New Wave Architecture / Pars Hospital / Rasht, Iran

Nickl & Partner Architekten / Kaiser-Franz-Josef-Spital / Vienna, Austria

Ntsika Architects / Westbury Clinic / Johannesburg, South Africa

Silver Thomas Hanley, DesignInc and McBride Charles Ryan / Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre / Melbourne, Australia

Higher Education & Research

Save this picture! Higher Education: CEBRA / Experimentarium. Image Courtesy of WAF

AIX Architects / Royal College of Music / Stockholm, Sweden

Atelier Arcau / Gastronomic Campus in Normandy / Saint Lô, France

Berman Guedes Stretton Architects/ Alan Walters Building / Birmingham, United Kingdom

C.F. Møller Architects / Maersk Tower / Copenhagen, Denmark

CEBRA / Experimentarium / Copenhagen, Denmark

CO Architects / Biomedical Sciences Partnership Building / Phoenix, United States of America

Grimshaw / Duke University West Campus Union /Durham, United States of America

Nickl & Partner Architekten / Derendorf Campus, University of Applied Sciences / Düsseldorf, Germany

Nikken Sekkei / Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University / Okinawa, Japan

Penoyre & Prasad / Sibson Building, University of Kent / Canterbury, United Kingdom

Savage + Dodd Architects / Sol Plaatje University / Kimberley, South Africa

Studio Gang / University of Chicago Campus North Residential Commons / Chicago, United States of America

studioMilou / ICISE / Quy Nhon, Vietnam

WSP Architects / Mixed-use Campus -- Hangzhou Normal University / Hangzhou, China

Hotel & Leisure supported by GROHE

Save this picture! Hotel and Leisure: Vo Trong Nghia Architects / Atlas Hotel Hoi An. Image Courtesy of WAF

Aergroup Architect Studio / Artkazal - Reed Apartment / Morahalom, Hungary

Carr / Jackalope / Melbourne, Australia Cong Sinh Architects / Vegetable Trellis / Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Laboratory for Diverse Status BBK35 / Beijing, China

Marks Barfield Architects / British Airways i360 / Brighton, United Kingdom

Markus Tauber Architectura / Restaurant Brix 0.1 / Bressanone, Italy

Mecanoo Architecten / Keukenhof / Lisse, Netherlands noa*/ Tofana / San Cassiano, Italy

Vo Trong Nghia Architects / Atlas Hotel Hoi An / Hoi An, Vietnam

WOW Architects and Warner Wong Design / St Regis Maldives / Vommuli Island, Maldives

House

Save this picture! House: Vo Trong Nghia Architects / Binh House. Image Courtesy of WAF

AGi architects / Three Gardens House / Kuwait City, Kuwait

Andrew Burges Architects / Brick House / Sydney, Australia

Architects EAT / Moving House / Melbourne, Australia

Chloe Naughton / Inverdon House / Bowen, Australia

CplusC Architectural Workshop / Living Screen House / Sydney, Australia

Daisuke Ibano + Ryosuke Fujii + Satoshi Numanoi / House in the City / Tokyo, Japan

Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP / Finding Rainbows / Tokyo, Japan

Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP / Radiator House / Chiba, Japan

Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects / Falcon Beach House / Perth, Australia

New Wave Architecture / Three Views / A House / Tehran, Iran

People’s Architecture Office / Mrs. Fan’s Plugin House / Beijing, China

Pilbrow & Partners / Orme Square / London, United Kingdom

RT+Q Architects / House of Shadows / Singapore

Sigurd Larsen Design & Architecture / The Roof House / Copenhagen, Denmark

SJB / Cleveland Rooftop / Sydney, Australia

Tzannes / Point Piper Residence / Sydney, Australia

Vo Trong Nghia Architects / Binh House / Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Housing supported by GROHE

Save this picture! Housing: BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group / Urban Rigger. Image Courtesy of WAF

A-LAB / Sæter Terrasse / Oslo, Norway

Arklab / Modet / Stockholm, Sweden

Arquitectura en Movimiento Workshop / Coliroma / Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico

Arsh [4d] studio / Villa Residential Apartment / Tehran, Iran

BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group / Urban Rigger / Copenhagen, Denmark

JAHN / 50 West Street / New York, United States of America

Marc Koehler Architects / Superlofts Houthaven / Amsterdam, Netherlands

META-Project / New Youth Commune / Beijing, China

Peter Salter Associates / Walmer Yard / London, United Kingdom

Petitididierprioux / The Clouds / Paris, France

Project Orange / Rathbone Market Phase 3 / London, United Kingdom

RT+Q Architects / Capers / Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Sanjay Puri Architects / Ishatvam 9 / Ranchi, India

SJB / 41 Birmingham / Sydney, Australia

Sweco Architects / Vårvetet / Stockholm, Sweden

Tchoban Voss Architekten / Ackerstraße 29 / Berlin, Germany

Mixed-use supported by ABB & Busch-Jaeger

Save this picture! Mixed-Use: Archipedia / Paragon. Image Courtesy of WAF

ACME / Eastland / Ringwood, Australia

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris / Westminster Bridge Road / London, United Kingdom

Archipedia / Paragon / Pan’gaea, Malaysia

CR Institute of Architectural & Urban Design / Lulang International Tourist Town / Nyingchi, China

EKAR / Multi-Place / Surat Thani, Thailand IDOM / Lime Convention Center / Lima, Peru

iRAL / Mercers Walk / London, United Kingdom

Klein Dytham Architecture and Taisei Corporation / Ginza Place / Tokyo, Japan

Pichler & Traupmann Architekten / OEAMTC Headquarters Vienna / Vienna, Austria

RTA Studio / Mackelvie Precinct / Auckland, New Zealand

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos / Americas 1500 / Guadalajara, Mexico

Stu/D/O Architects / Naiipa Art Complex / Bangkok, Thailand

New & Old

Save this picture! New and Old: UUfie / Printemps Haussmann. Image Courtesy of WAF

Architecture Project with Jens Bruenslow / Villa Castro / Naxxar, Malta

Baumans-Deffet & Dirix / Institut du Génie Civil / Liège, Belgium

CannonDesign + NEUF architect(e)s / Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal / Montreal, Canada

EAA Emre Arolat Architecture / Abdullah Gül Presidential Museum and Library / Kayseri, Turkey

Farmingstudio / Wake Space Up / Hanoi, Vietnam

Fearon Hay Architects / Kauri Timber Building / Auckland, New Zealand

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and Hoidn Wang Partner with Sauerzapfe Architekten / Spreehalle / Berlin, Germany

iRAL / Royal Shakespeare Company - The Other Place / Stratford upon Avon, United Kingdom

Ntsika Architects / Esselen Clinic / Johannesburg, South Africa

Populous / KL Sports City, Stage 1 / Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

RMJM Istanbul / Grand Pera / Istanbul, Turkey

studioMilou / Le Carreau du Temple / Paris, France

The Chinese University of Hong Kong / Post-earthquake reconstruction and demonstration project of Guangming Village / Zhaotong, China

TKD Architects / The Glasshouse at Goonoo Goonoo Station / Goonoo Goonoo, Australia

UUfie / Printemps Haussmann / Paris, France

Wingårdh Arkitektkontor / Market Hall, Malmö / Malmö, Sweden

Wright & Wright Architects / Magdalen College Library / Oxford, United Kingdom

Office

Save this picture! Office: Zaha Hadid Architects / Port House. Image Courtesy of WAF

Batlle i Roig Arquitectura / Pull & Bear Central Headquarters / Narón, Spain

Equator Stockholm / Västgötagatan 5 / Stockholm, Sweden

Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp / EY Centre, 200 George Street / Sydney, Australia

H.K.W Architects Associate / S.Y. Construction Headquarters / Taichung, Taiwan

KSM Architecture / Architecture & Design Studio / Chennai, India

Minggu Design / Lai Yard / Nanjing, China

Nikken Sekkei / Co Op Kyosai Plaza / Tokyo, Japan

Oppenheim Architecture / GLF Headquarters / Miami, United States of America

Promontorio / GS1 Portugal / Lisbon, Portugal

RTA Studio / Pollen Street Office / Auckland, New Zealand

Sanctuary Architects and Designers / Sanctuary Office / Bangalore, India

Shane Thompson Architects / 490 Consulting Suites / Spring Hill, Australia

SLETH / Sonnesgade 11 / Aarhus, Denmark

Studio Guilherme Torres / Guilherme Torres Studi / São Paulo, Brazil

Ultra Architects / Headquarters of Wrzesińskie of News Września, Poland

Zaha Hadid Architects / Port House / Antwerp, Belgium

Production, Energy & Recycling

Save this picture! Production, Energy & Recycling: C.F. Møller Architects / Greenwich Peninsula Low Carbon Energy Centre. Image Courtesy of WAF

5+design / DEEJ / Shangdong, China

Beca Architects / Emerson’s Brewery & Taproom / Dunedin, New Zealand

C.F. Møller Architects / Greenwich Peninsula Low Carbon Energy Centre / London, United Kingdom

CYS ASDO/ TSC- Anyong Fresh Tourism Factory /Yi-Lan, Taiwan

DSDHA / Alex Monroe Workshop / London, United Kingdom

Gottlieb Paludan Architects and Urban Design / Värtaverket, Biomass Power Plant / Stockholm, Sweden

Jaspers-Eyers Architects / Nike European Logistics Campus / Laakdal, Belgium

Leigh & Orange / Cathay Pacific Catering Services Expansion Project Phase 2 / Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R. China

Oppenheim Architecture / Muttenz Water Purification Plant / Muttenz, Switzerland

Slash Architects and Arkizon Architects / The Farm of 38-30 / Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

Religion

Save this picture! Religion: WTA Architecture and Design Studio / The Chapel of St. Benedict and St. Scholastica. Image Courtesy of WAF

Epstein and Andrew Metter / Park Plaza Synagogue Addition / Chicago, United States of America

Fearon Hay Architects /Bishop Selwyn Chapel / Auckland, New Zealand

Mahmoud Abu Ghazal / Omrania and Associates KAFD Grand Mosque / Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Tchoban Voss Architekten / Russian Monastery of St. George / Götschendorf, Germany

Waugh Thistleton Architects / Bushey Cemetery / Bushey, United Kingdom

WTA Architecture and Design Studio / The Chapel of St. Benedict and St. Scholastica / Pambujan, Philippines

School

Save this picture! School: Mandviwala Qutub & Associates / Wockhardt Global School. Image Courtesy of WAF

Andrew Burges Architects / East Sydney Early Learning Centre / Sydney, Australia

Architectus / The Mandeville Centre / Toorak, Australia

BuckleyGrayYeoman / Channing School / London, United Kingdom

Cox Architecture / Sir Zelman Cowen Centre for Science / Hawthorn, Australia

Dilekci Architects / Bahriye Ucok Kindergarten / Istanbul, Turkey

Eric Parry Architects/ New Music Facilites / Wells, United Kingdom

Kodasema / Rocca Al Mare School Extension with temporary KODA classrooms / Tallinn, Estonia

Mandviwala Qutub & Associates / Wockhardt Global School / Aurangabad, India

TEGET / Center for Inclusive Education / Konya, Turkey

UArchitects and Misak / Terzibasiyan IKC de Geluksvogel / Maastricht, Netherlands

Shopping

Save this picture! Shopping: ACME / Victoria Gate. Image Courtesy of WAF

ACME / Victoria Gate / Leeds, United Kingdom

Aedas / Qingdao Jinmao Harbour Shopping Center / Qingdao, China

Archohm Consults / Awadh Shilpgram / Lucknow, India

ARK Associates / V Point / Hong Kong

DDS+ / Rive Gauche / Charleroi, Belgium

Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp / 580 George Street Cafe and Integrated Lobby / Sydney, Australia

Iredale Pedersen Hook Architects / Elizabeth Quay Gelato Kiosk / Perth, Australia

Matsuya Art Works and KTX archiLAB / The Cutting Edge Pharmacy / Himeji City, Japan

Nikken Sekkei / Tokyu Plaza Ginza / Tokyo, Japan

The Buchan Group / Chastone Shopping Centre / Melbourne, Australia

Urban Agency / Shoe Shelf Shop / Neumünster, Germany

WTA Architecture and Design Studio / One Mall Valenzuela / Valenzuela City, Philippines

Sport

Save this picture! Sport: HKS - U.S. Bank Stadium. Image Courtesy of WAF

3XN Architects / Royal Arena / Copenhagen, Denmark

Cox Architecture / Anna Meares Stadium / Brisbane, Australia

Cox Architecture / Willinga Park / Bawley Point, Australia

DARK Arkitekter / Oslo Skatehall / Oslo, Norway

Farrells / Kennedy Town Swimming Pool / Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R. China

Gras Arquitectos / Tennis Terraces / Santa Ponsa, Spain

HKS / U.S. Bank Stadium / Minneapolis, United States of America

Populous / Lord’s Warner Stand / London, United Kingdom

Transport

Save this picture! Transport: Zaha Hadid Architects / Salerno Maritime Terminal. Image Courtesy of WAF

C.F. Møller Architects / Värtaterminalen Ferry Terminal / Stockholm, Sweden

Fentress Architects / Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX / Los Angeles, United States of America

Grüntuch Ernst Architects / Transformation Chemnitz Central Station / Chemnitz, Germany

JKMM Architects and SITO Oy / Lahti Travel Centre / Lahti, Finland

Joao Batista Martinez Correa / Salvador Bahia Metro Stations / Salvador, Brazil

Kincl and Neidhardt arhitekti and IGH Projektiranje / New Passenger Terminal at Franjo Tudman International Airport Zagreb / Zagreb, Croatia

NEXT architects / Lucky Knot / Changsha, China

Nordic / Oslo Airport Expansion / Oslo, Norway

PES-Architects / West Terminal 2 / Helsinki, Finland

Precast India Infrastructures and Domingo Seminario Architects / Infosys Multi-Level Car Parking / Pune, India

Tabanlioglu Architects / Astana Train Station / Astana, Kazakhstan

Warren and Mahoney Architects / Wellington International Airport Limited Terminal South Extension / Wellington, New Zealand

Zaha Hadid Architects / Salerno Maritime Terminal / Salerno, Italy

Villa

Save this picture! Villa: Bernardes Arquitetura / Triangle House. Image Courtesy of WAF

Bernardes Arquitetura / Triangle House / São Paulo, Brazil EMC Arquitectura / Casa Escondida / La Libertad, El Salvador

EMC Arquitectura / Hour House / La Libertad, El Salvador

Fearon Hay Architects / Forest House / Auckland, New Zealand

German Squella / Rupanco House / Osorno, Chile Gras Arquitectos / Where Eagles Dare / Port d’Andratx, Spain

Hamish & Lyons / Stepping Stone House / Maidenhead, United Kingdom

Hiren Patel Architects / Gopin / Surat, India Irving Smith Architects / Bach with Two Roofs / Golden Bay, New Zealand

James Davidson Architect / Wilson’s Cottage / Lizard Island, Australia

Khosla Associates / Retreat in the Sahyadris / Pawna, India

Robert Konieczny KWK Promes / By the Way House / Płock, Poland Strom Architects / The Quest / Swanage, United Kingdom

Timo Karasalo and GWSK Arkitekter / House KD / Löttorp, Sweden

FUTURE PROJECTS

Civic

Save this picture! Civic: Tabanlioglu Architects / Husame Koklu Women’s Community and Production Center. Image Courtesy of WAF

AECOM / Taikang Jiugongshan Cemetery Gateway / Beijing, China

Belatchew Arkitekter / Ethiopian Church / Stockholm, Sweden

Blank Architects / Genova Wave / Genova, Italy

Hill West Architects / Consulate and Permanent Mission to the United Nations / New York, United States of America

Jorge Yulo Architects & Associates / The New Philippine Supreme Court Building / Manila, Philippines

MOB architects / Waterways / City of Rhodes, Greece

Mohammad Ashour / Consulate Building, Staff Housing & School Complex / Karachi, Pakistan

Tabanlioglu Architects / Husame Koklu Women’s Community and Production Center / Bayburt, Turkey

Yazgan Design Architecture / Hicri Sezen Park / Eskisehir, Turkey

Commercial Mixed- Use supported by Miele

Save this picture! Commercial Mixed-Use: Archetonic / Zentral. Image Courtesy of WAF

Aedas / Jiefangbei Book City Mixed-use Project / Chongqing, China

Aedas / Sanya Integrated Commercial and Transportation Hub / Sanya, China

Arab Engineering Bureau / Mixed-Use in Al Rayyan / Doha, Qatar

Archetonic / Zentral / Guadalajara, Mexico

Arquitectura en Movimiento Workshop / G39 / Mexico City, Mexico

BAD. Built by Associative Data / No. 5 / Beirut, Lebanon

EAA Emre Arolat Architecture / Tehran Mixed Use Complex / Tehran, Iran

Eric Parry Architects / 1 Undershaft / London, United Kingdom

Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp / The Star / Sydney, Australia Logon Architecture / Shanghai

Yangpu Power Plant Regeneration / Shanghai, China

Marwan Bajnaid Architecture and Ghouyoum / Babil / Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Perkins+Will / 150 Holborn / London, United Kingdom

Stiff + Trevillion / Portobello / London, United Kingdom Studio Egret West / Vicarage Field / London, United Kingdom

Studio Guilherme Torres Melhoramentos / Retrofit / São Paulo, Brazil

Urban Future Organization and FM Engineering / Messina Waterfront Polycenter / Messina, Italy

WilkinsonEyre / Battersea Power Station Phase 2 / London, United Kingdom

Competition Entries

Save this picture! Competition Entries: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris / The Universal Tower. Image Courtesy of WAF

Abdullah Ahmed N AlDabbous / Revolution 4.0 / Cairo, Egypt

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris /The Universal Tower / Confidential

AMKNA Design Studio and Oriental Group Architects /Science City / Giza, Egypt

Blank Architects /Portal - Rzhevskaya Metro Station / Moscow, Russia

CAZA /New Supreme Court of Philippines / Manila, Philippines

CO Architects / Student Housing Master Plan Phase 1 / Coral Gables, United States of America

Design and More International / Shelter on the Edge / Aleppo, Syria

Form4 Architecture / Luminous Moon-Gate Taichung City Cultural Center / Taichung, Taiwan

HCMA Architecture + Design and NFOE et associés architects / Complexe Aquatique de Laval / Laval, Canada

Pilbrow & Partners / New Cyprus Archaeological Museum / Nicosia, Cyprus

Sweco Architects / Öresund City – a new European metropolis by 2030 / Malmö, Sweden

Tubaila Team Workshop / Site Sanctuary / Monsanto, Portugal

Culture

Save this picture! Culture: Rørbæk og Møller Arkitekter / Maritime Museum. Image Courtesy of WAF

AGi architects / In Natura Veritas / Galicia, Spain Cox Architecture / Waltzing Matilda Centre / Winton, Australia

EAA Emre Arolat Architecture / Liget Budapest Museum of Ethnography / Budapest, Hungary

Flor de Maria Juarez / A Woman’s Gallery: Awakened / Alta Verapaz, Guatemala

Heatherwick Studio / MOCAA / Cape Town, South Africa

Perkins+Will / Museum of Contemporary Art in Africa / Confidential

Promontorio / Church of St John the Baptist / Coimbra, Portugal

Rørbæk og Møller Arkitekter / Maritime Museum / Randaberg, Norway

Sanjay Puri Architects / The Guild / Bengaluru, India

Scott Brownrigg / The Museum of Military Medicine / Cardiff, United Kingdom

Shenzhen Aube Architectural Engineeing Design / Suzhou Urban Planning Exhibition Hall / Suzhou, China

Sweco Architects / Kulturkorgen - A Basket Full of Culture / Gothenburg, Sweden

Terroir / Penguin Parade Visitor Centre / Phillip Island, Australia

White Arkitekter / Skellefteå Cultural Centre / Skellefteå, Sweden

Woods Bagot / Christchurch Convention and Exhibition Centre / Christchurch, New Zealand

Wright & Wright Architects / Lambeth Palace Library / London, United Kingdom

Education

Save this picture! Education: Pace / Kuwait University, Central Administration Facilities. Image Courtesy of WAF

AECOM/ University of Glasgow Masterplan / Glasgow, United Kingdom

CO Architects/ Miller Medical Education Center / Miami, United States of America

Cook Robotham Architectural Bureau / Incubator Block for the Arts University Bournemouth / Poole, United Kingdom

De Matos Ryan / Arts Educational Schools / London, United Kingdom

edgeARCH / Sustainable Energy Technologies Center / Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and SHATOTTO architecture / Aga Khan Academy / Dhaka, Bangladesh

Ian Ritchie Architects / Royal Academy of Music / London, United Kingdom

Mecanoo Architecten / Manchester Engineering Campus Development / Manchester, United Kingdom

MYAD / University of the Arts of the Scene / Dakar, Senegal Officetwentyfivearchitects /Primary School / Filyro, Greece

Pace / Kuwait University, Central Administration Facilities / Shadadiyah, Kuwait

Serie Architects + MPly Architects + Surbana Jurong / NUS School of Design / Singapore

Studio 44 Architects / Judo School / St. Petersburg, Russia

Vo Trong Nghia Architects / Viettel Academy Educational Centre / Hanoi, Vietnam

Vo Trong Nghia Architects / FPT University Ho Chi Minh City / Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Experimental

Save this picture! Experimental: 3deluxe Transdisciplinary Design / Sharjah Observatory, Mleiha National Park. Image Courtesy of WAF

3deluxe Transdisciplinary Design / Sharjah Observatory, Mleiha National Park / Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Allwater /Hybrid Solid-Fluid Building Envelope / Taichung, Taiwan ASYA / Biomound / Malate, Philippines

Chadwick International / Six Countries, One Bank, Eight Locations, One Office / Vienna, Austria

Christoph Hesse Architects / Ways Of Life / Lake Edersee, Germany

DSP Design Associates Pvt. Ltd. / Biomimicry in Office Architecture / Mumbai, India

Flanagan Lawrence / An Economically Sustainable Aquaponics Farm / London, United Kingdom

Osamu Morishita Architect and Associates / JST Sea Urchin / Kurayoshi, Japan

Surbana Jurong Consultants / Floating Ponds / Singapore

Health

Save this picture! Health: Haptic Architects & Nordic - Office of Architecture / London Cancer Hub. Image Courtesy of WAF

Beijing Lianhua Architecture Design & Consultance / Fuzhou Women and Children’s Health Centre / Fuzhou, China

Boogertman + Partners Architects / New Site Eye Clinic / Quesso, Republic of Congo

Gardner Stewart Architects / RNIB Redhill / Redhill, United Kingdom

Haptic Architects & Nordic - Office of Architecture / London Cancer Hub / Sutton, United Kingdom

HKS / Kuwait Children’s Hospital / Kuwait City, Kuwait

Magi Design Studio / Desa Semesta / Bogor Indonesia

Nickl & Partner Architekten / Hauner’s Children’s Hospital at Großhadern Campus / Munich, Germany

Viñoly Architects / Stanford University, The New Stanford Hospital / Stanford, United States of America

White Arkitekter / Queen Silvia’s Hospital for Children and Young People / Gothenburg, Sweden

House

Behzad Atabaki Studio / Villa Oushan / Tehran, Iran

Burrell Mistry Architects / The Concrete House / Ewhurst, United Kingdom

Chain10 Architecture & Interior Design Institute / GASEA - The Cliff House / Taitung, Taiwan

HUBSCHMITZ Architekten / House on a North Sea Island / Wyk auf Föhr, Germany

Monk Mackenzie Architects / Queenstown House / Queenstown, New Zealand

noa* / Edersee / Edersee, Germany

OOA | Office O architects / Villa Sigma / Rupelmonde, Belgium

Oppenheim Architecture / Bridge House / Aspen, United States of America

Infrastructure

Save this picture! Future Projects Infrastructure: Brommy New Footbridge by SPANS Assosciates. Image Courtesy of WAF

Blank Architects / Sheremetyevskaya Metro Station / Moscow, Russia

Desitecture / Poly City / Tijuana, Mexico

LAVA Berlin / Energie- ud Zukunftsspeicher im Energiepark / Heidelberg, Germany

Monk Mackenzie and Novare / Turanganui Bridge / Gisborne, New Zealand

Paul Lukez Architecture / The Hydroelectric Canal / Boston, United Sates of America

Sanjay Puri Architects / The Bridge / Ras, India

SPANS Associates / Brommy New Footbridge / Berlin, Germany

Syb van Breda & Co architects / Radar Tower Maasvlakte 2 / Rotterdam, Netherlands

Visionary Architecture / One Ayala / Makati City, Philippines

Wingårdh Arkitektkontor / Water TWR / Helsingborg, Sweden

Leisure-led Development

Save this picture! Leisure-led Development: Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos / Hotel Tulum. Image Courtesy of WAF

AECOM / Cameroon 2019 Japoma Sports Complex / Douala, Cameroon

Aedas / China World Trade Center Phase 3C Development / Beijing, China

Allen Jack+Cottier Architects / Sydney Fish Markets / Sydney, Australia

EAA Emre Arolat Architecture / Kazan Mixed Use / Kazan, Russia

EFFEKT / Treetop Experience / Haslev, Denmark

EMC Arquitectura / Los 13 Cielos / Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Erginoğlu & Çalışlar Architecture / Bodrum Golturkbuku Summer Houses / Mugla, Turkey

HCMA Architecture + Design / Minoru Complex / Richmond, Canada

Hypothesis / Krahm Restaurant / Chiang Rai, Thailand

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates / The Royal Atlantis / Dubai, United Arab Emirates

PHL Architects / Manta Point Skywalk / Bali, Indonesia

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos / Hotel Tulum / Tulum, Mexico

Steven Christensen Architecture / Liepāja Thermal Bath / Liepāja, Latvia

Tabanlioglu Architects / Bodrum Loft / Bodrum, Turkey

Tom Vandorpe / Casino Middelkerke / Middelkerke, Belgium

Utopia Arkitekter / Skýli / Sweden

Masterplanning

Save this picture! Masterplanning: White Arkitekter / Södra Skanstull. Image Courtesy of WAF

Allen Jack+Cottier Architects / Sydney Fish Markets / Sydney, Australia

Ateliers Jean Nouvel / Artists Garden / Qingdao, China

Blocher Partners / Flame University / Pune, India

GAD / Media City / Istanbul,Turkey

Karakusevic Carson Architects / Meridian Water Masterplan / London, United Kingdom

O2 Design Atelier / One Heart Foundation - Orphanage Children Eco-Village / Kakamega, Kenya

Officetwentyfivearchitects / New masterplan for the old port of Patras / Patras, Greece

Omraniyoun / Al Baydha (Sustainable village model) / Makkah, Saudi Arabia

Proctor and Matthews Architects with Mecano / South Thamesmead / London, United Kingdom

SHAU / Jakarta Jaya: the Green Manhattan / Jakarta, Indonesia

Studio 44 Architects / Residential Neighbourhood in the town of Pushkin / Pushkin, Russia

UA Community Design Center + Marlon Blackwell Architects + Ecological Design Group / Greers Ferry Water Garden Master Plan / Heber Springs, United States of America

University of Arkansas Community Design Center + University of Arkansas Office for Sustainability / Whitmore Community Food Hub Complex: Building Community around Food / Wahiawa, United States of America

Viñoly Architects / The Hills at Vallco / Cupertino, United States of America

White Arkitekter / Södra Skanstull / Stockholm, Sweden

Office

Save this picture! Office: 3XN Architects / Cube Berlin. Image Courtesy of WAF

3XN Architects / Cube Berlin / Berlin, Germany

Boogertman + Partners Architects / Nicol/Main Offices & Public Craft Market / Johannesburg, South Africa

Boytorun Architects / Aurum Office / Istanbul, Turkey

BuckleyGrayYeoman / Technique House / London, United Kingdom

DSDHA / The Economist Plaza / London, United Kingdom

Form4 Architecture / Campus X / Santa Clara, United States of America

ibda design / Office Tower Dubai / Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Jean-Paul Viguier et Associés Pont d’Issy / Issy-les-Moulineaux, France

Karand Group / Chabahar Freezone Organization Headquarters / Chabahar, Iran

Omraniyoun / DCOMM Headquarter Project / Makkah, Saudi Arabia

PH Alpha Design / Genzon Kexing Technology Park D4 Tower / Shenzhen, China

Pilbrow & Partners / The Market Building, Wood Wharf / London, United Kingdom

Studio Symbiosis / Punjab Kesari Headquarters / Noida, India

Studio Vertebra / Volume Istanbul / Istanbul, Turkey

UNStudio / TBC Forum / Tbilisi, Georgia

Vo Trong Nghia Architects / Viettel offsite studio / Hanoi, Vietnam

Yazgan Design Architecture / YDA Center / Ankara, Turkey

Residential supported by GROHE

Save this picture! Residential: Jean-Paul Viguier et Associés / Hypérion. Image Courtesy of WAF

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris / Stour Wharf / London, United Kingdom

Architekten Wannenmacher & Möller / Conversion of the former Telekom Tower / Bielefeld, Germany

Collaborative Architects + Partners / 577 Residence / Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

EAA Emre Arolat Architecture / Göksu Residences / Istanbul, Turkey

Hermann Kamte & Associates / Lagos’s Wooden Tower / Lagos, Nigeria

Jean-Paul Viguier et Associés / Hypérion / Bordeaux, France

MHN Design Union / Heritage Traces in Surry Hills / Sydney, Australia Modern Office of Design + Architecture / Village / Calgary, Canada

Monk Mackenzie Architects / Edition / Auckland, New Zealand

ONG&ONG / Kamala Kandara / Bekasi, Indonesia

Saaha / I Love Nydalen / Oslo, Norway

SANALarc / Hacimimi 61 / Istanbul, Turkey

Tabanlioglu Architects / 118E 59th Street Residences / New York, United States of America

Landscape

Save this picture! Landscape: P Landscape / Garden of the Mind. Image Courtesy of WAF

AECOM / Oxygen Park, Doha, Qatar Cox Architecture / Willinga Park / Bawley Point, Australia

Dangar Group and Black Beetle / Cleveland & Co / Sydney, Australia

IAW / Noble Ploenchit / Bangkok, Thailand

ONG&ONG / Yishun Nature Park / Yishun, Singapore

P Landscape / Garden of the Mind / Berlin, Germany

Shma Company / Mapletee Business City II, Singapore

Studio Evren Başbuğ Architects / Bostanlı Sea Square / İzmir, Turkey

STX Landscape Architects / Oasia Downtown Hotel / Singapore

Turenscape / Peasants and their Land: The Recovered Archaeological Landscape of Chengtoushan / Lixian County, China

Small Projects Prize

Save this picture! Small project prize: Matsuya Art Works and KTX archiLAB / The Cutting Edge Pharmacy. Image Courtesy of WAF

Alison Brooks Architects / The Smile / London, United Kingdom

Batlle i Roig Arquitectura / Insect Hotel, El Masnou, Barcelona

BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group / Urban Rigger / Copenhagen, Denmark

Chris Tate Architecture / Tent House / Auckland, New Zealand

DSDHA / Alex Monroe Workshop / London, United Kingdom

Eriksson Furunes + Leandro V. Locsin / Streetlight Tagpuro / Tacloban, Philippines

Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp / 580 George Street Cafe and Integrated Lobby / Sydney, Australia

Jason Bruges Studio / Digital Ornithology / Ribe, Denmark

Matsuya Art Works and KTX archiLAB / The Cutting Edge Pharmacy / Himeji City, Japan

People’s Architecture Office /Mrs. Fan’s Plugin House / Beijing, China

Save this picture! Small project prize: Alison Brooks Architects / The Smile. Image Courtesy of WAF

Best use of Colour Prize Supported by Eastman