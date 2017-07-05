E Baking & RenYiHan Café / SAME FINE DESIGN

+20

Design Firm SAME FINE DESIGN

Location B4-43, Wanda Store, Haxi District, Harbin, China

Lead Architect Qiyong Zhang

Project Team Le Guan, Jia Liu, Huaiwen Zhang

Area 440.0 m2

Project Year 2017

From the architect. The purest colour is not the pure white but the light blue with the imaginations of the white.

Proficiency in craftsmanship is not the most important thing but the comprehension and sense which make you find the soul just like spiritual guidance when we are creating.

To design a company’s interior about coffee, use one professional to solve another professional’s need and use one kind of creativity to provide the place and atmosphere, we can’t get the expectation without understanding.

Espresso, the soul of the Italian coffee, to be used the first letter “E” in the “E Baking” coffee company brand. It is because of the Italian coffee, a group of several youngers who have the same goal built their own team and set up the E Baking coffee service company. They put their hearts in kinds of service about coffee and trying their best to operate the company which provides excellent service. The brand “RenYiHan” is the show store of the E Baking company which selected from the manager’s children’s name，when we knew this, we all felt that it was a special business full of sincere love.

Unknowingly, with the permeating and the people’s comprehension of the coffee culture, the style in time maybe changed by another. When we changed minds with the manager at the first time, in fact we wanted to get several information from him about what he like. But he told us more about what he didn’t want just because of he had visited too many places about coffee and know a lot of excellent companies. During the listening, meanwhile we were surprised at the manager’s reason，we also understood what he wanted. He wants to tell the coffee story with a pure environment，he don’t like following and flippancy, he just wants to lead the best coffee fashion with the enough space and imaginations.

The mellow of the coffee or the machine that makes mellow，dessert or Mondrian, a leisurely afternoon or inspiration, choose your favorite when you are in it.