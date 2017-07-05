World
  7. E Baking & RenYiHan Café / SAME FINE DESIGN

E Baking & RenYiHan Café / SAME FINE DESIGN

E Baking & RenYiHan Café / SAME FINE DESIGN
E Baking & RenYiHan Café / SAME FINE DESIGN, © Qiyong Zhang
  • Design Firm

    SAME FINE DESIGN

  • Location

    B4-43, Wanda Store, Haxi District, Harbin, China

  • Lead Architect

    Qiyong Zhang

  • Project Team

    Le Guan, Jia Liu, Huaiwen Zhang

  • Area

    440.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
© Qiyong Zhang
From the architect. The purest colour is not the pure white but the light blue with the imaginations of the white.

© Qiyong Zhang
Proficiency in craftsmanship is not the most important thing but the comprehension and sense which make you find the soul just like spiritual guidance when we are creating.

© Qiyong Zhang
To design a company’s interior about coffee, use one professional to solve another professional’s need and use one kind of creativity to provide the place and atmosphere, we can’t get the expectation without understanding.

© Qiyong Zhang
Espresso, the soul of the Italian coffee, to be used the first letter “E” in the “E Baking” coffee company brand. It is because of the Italian coffee, a group of several youngers who have the same goal built their own team and set up the E Baking coffee service company. They put their hearts in kinds of service about coffee and trying their best to operate the company which provides excellent service. The brand “RenYiHan” is the show store of the E Baking company which selected from the manager’s children’s name，when we knew this, we all felt that it was a special business full of sincere love.

© Qiyong Zhang
1F Floor Plan
1F Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Qiyong Zhang
Unknowingly, with the permeating and the people’s comprehension of the coffee culture, the style in time maybe changed by another. When we changed minds with the manager at the first time, in fact we wanted to get several information from him about what he like. But he told us more about what he didn’t want just because of he had visited too many places about coffee and know a lot of excellent companies. During the listening, meanwhile we were surprised at the manager’s reason，we also understood what he wanted. He wants to tell the coffee story with a pure environment，he don’t like following and flippancy, he just wants to lead the best coffee fashion with the enough space and imaginations.

© Qiyong Zhang
The mellow of the coffee or the machine that makes mellow，dessert or Mondrian, a leisurely afternoon or inspiration, choose your favorite when you are in it.

© Qiyong Zhang
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop China
