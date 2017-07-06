World
  7. Hawaii Residence / Olson Kundig

Hawaii Residence / Olson Kundig

  • 11:00 - 6 July, 2017
Hawaii Residence / Olson Kundig
Hawaii Residence / Olson Kundig, © Benjamin Benschneider
  • Architects

    Olson Kundig

  • Location

    Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Tom Kundig (Design Principal), Angus MacGregor (Project Architect)

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2011

  • Photographs

    Benjamin Benschneider

  • General Contractor

    Schuchart/Dow

  • Structural Engineer

    MCE Consultants

  • Civil Engineer

    Zanovic and Associates

  • Landscape Architect

    David Tamura

  • Interior Design

    Rodman Primack
    • More SpecsLess Specs
From the architect. This Hawaiian home is designed as several pavilions set in a lush tropical landscape.

Inspired by the vernacular architecture of the Polynesian Islands, the majority of the living spaces are on the upper floors, providing inhabitants with a prospect of the ocean and refuge from the elements.

On the ground floor, lava stone is used to visually anchor the buildings to the site and the broader landscape while referencing traditional island building. The structures feature exposed timber frames.

Movable wooden louver screens and six 6’ x 15’ operable roof flaps combine to form part of the natural ventilation and sun shading strategies. Interiors are by RP Miller.

Cite: "Hawaii Residence / Olson Kundig" 06 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875162/hawaii-residence-olson-kundig/>
