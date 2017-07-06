Hawaii Residence / Olson Kundig

+33

Architects Olson Kundig

Location Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, United States

Lead Architects Tom Kundig (Design Principal), Angus MacGregor (Project Architect)

Area 400.0 m2

Project Year 2011

Photographs Benjamin Benschneider

General Contractor Schuchart/Dow

Structural Engineer MCE Consultants

Civil Engineer Zanovic and Associates

Landscape Architect David Tamura

Interior Design Rodman Primack More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. This Hawaiian home is designed as several pavilions set in a lush tropical landscape.

Inspired by the vernacular architecture of the Polynesian Islands, the majority of the living spaces are on the upper floors, providing inhabitants with a prospect of the ocean and refuge from the elements.

On the ground floor, lava stone is used to visually anchor the buildings to the site and the broader landscape while referencing traditional island building. The structures feature exposed timber frames.

Movable wooden louver screens and six 6’ x 15’ operable roof flaps combine to form part of the natural ventilation and sun shading strategies. Interiors are by RP Miller.