  7. Shanghai LuJiaZui Exhibition Centre / OMA

Shanghai LuJiaZui Exhibition Centre / OMA

  • 00:00 - 6 July, 2017
Shanghai LuJiaZui Exhibition Centre / OMA
Shanghai LuJiaZui Exhibition Centre / OMA, Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA

Courtesy of OMA

  • Architects

    OMA

  • Location

    Lujiazui, Pudong, Shanghai, China, 200000

  • Area

    1500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Competition Partners in charge

    David Gianotten, Michael Kokora

  • Competition Associate in charge

    Paolo Caracini

  • Competition Project Architect

    Ricky Suen

  • Competition Team

    Paul Feeney, Vincent McIlduff, Yuye Peng, Tony Yang, with Mafalda Brandao, Thomas Brown, Gemawang Swaribathoro, Stella Tong, Mavis Wong, Shu Yang

  • Structure Consultancy

    Ramboll

  • Façade Consultancy

    Front

  • Client

    LuJiaZui Central Financial District (Phase II)

  • Development Corporation Location

    Shanghai, China
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA

From the architect. The Lujiazui Exhibiton Centre is located on the northern and most recent development of Shanghai Pudong, along the Huangpu River, one of the most photographed waterfronts in the world. The project site, occupying the former ‘Shanghai Shipyard’, has a long history of marine industry. The new Exhibition Centre is positioned on the ramp of a former ship cradle and provides a concentrated event space within the surrounding financial district.

Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA
Elevation © OMA
Elevation © OMA
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA

OMA conceived the Exhibition Centre as a “spatial armature,” suspended above a plaza and connected to another exhibition space beneath the ramp. The building organizes the open space, adding new programmatic opportunities for lm screenings, fashion shows, and concerts. The new volume transforms the existing ramp into a large-scale theatrical space for events while the covered plaza under the elevated box can be used for more intimate happenings.

Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA
Axonometric © OMA
Axonometric © OMA
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA

The building’s materiality and architecture establish a dialogue with the site’s industrial past; a mysterious object wrapped in a metallic mesh exposes its steel structure, echoing the unfinished ship hulls which used to populate the site.

Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA
Cite: "Shanghai LuJiaZui Exhibition Centre / OMA" 06 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875158/shanghai-lujiazui-exhibition-centre-oma/>
