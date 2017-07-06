Shanghai LuJiaZui Exhibition Centre / OMA

-
Architects
LocationLujiazui, Pudong, Shanghai, China, 200000
Area1500.0 m2
Project Year2017
Competition Partners in chargeDavid Gianotten, Michael Kokora
Competition Associate in chargePaolo Caracini
Competition Project ArchitectRicky Suen
Competition TeamPaul Feeney, Vincent McIlduff, Yuye Peng, Tony Yang, with Mafalda Brandao, Thomas Brown, Gemawang Swaribathoro, Stella Tong, Mavis Wong, Shu Yang
Structure ConsultancyRamboll
Façade ConsultancyFront
ClientLuJiaZui Central Financial District (Phase II)
Development Corporation LocationShanghai, China
From the architect. The Lujiazui Exhibiton Centre is located on the northern and most recent development of Shanghai Pudong, along the Huangpu River, one of the most photographed waterfronts in the world. The project site, occupying the former ‘Shanghai Shipyard’, has a long history of marine industry. The new Exhibition Centre is positioned on the ramp of a former ship cradle and provides a concentrated event space within the surrounding financial district.
OMA conceived the Exhibition Centre as a “spatial armature,” suspended above a plaza and connected to another exhibition space beneath the ramp. The building organizes the open space, adding new programmatic opportunities for lm screenings, fashion shows, and concerts. The new volume transforms the existing ramp into a large-scale theatrical space for events while the covered plaza under the elevated box can be used for more intimate happenings.
The building’s materiality and architecture establish a dialogue with the site’s industrial past; a mysterious object wrapped in a metallic mesh exposes its steel structure, echoing the unfinished ship hulls which used to populate the site.