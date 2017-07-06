Shanghai LuJiaZui Exhibition Centre / OMA

+15

Architects OMA

Location Lujiazui, Pudong, Shanghai, China, 200000

Area 1500.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Competition Partners in charge David Gianotten, Michael Kokora

Competition Associate in charge Paolo Caracini

Competition Project Architect Ricky Suen

Competition Team Paul Feeney, Vincent McIlduff, Yuye Peng, Tony Yang, with Mafalda Brandao, Thomas Brown, Gemawang Swaribathoro, Stella Tong, Mavis Wong, Shu Yang

Structure Consultancy Ramboll

Façade Consultancy Front

Client LuJiaZui Central Financial District (Phase II)

Development Corporation Location Shanghai, China More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The Lujiazui Exhibiton Centre is located on the northern and most recent development of Shanghai Pudong, along the Huangpu River, one of the most photographed waterfronts in the world. The project site, occupying the former ‘Shanghai Shipyard’, has a long history of marine industry. The new Exhibition Centre is positioned on the ramp of a former ship cradle and provides a concentrated event space within the surrounding financial district.

OMA conceived the Exhibition Centre as a “spatial armature,” suspended above a plaza and connected to another exhibition space beneath the ramp. The building organizes the open space, adding new programmatic opportunities for lm screenings, fashion shows, and concerts. The new volume transforms the existing ramp into a large-scale theatrical space for events while the covered plaza under the elevated box can be used for more intimate happenings.

The building’s materiality and architecture establish a dialogue with the site’s industrial past; a mysterious object wrapped in a metallic mesh exposes its steel structure, echoing the unfinished ship hulls which used to populate the site.