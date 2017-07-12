Ballguthof Hotel / bergmeisterwolf architekten

+25

Architects bergmeisterwolf architekten

Location 39011 Lana, Province of Bolzano - South Tyrol, Italy

Lead Architects Gerd Bergmeister, Michaela Wolf

Area 3220.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Gustav Willeit

Collaborator Mariagiulia Vanzo More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Architecture as a symbol. A protruding wing in the entrance shows the way, a sweeping buckled roof of black concrete leads to the reception area on the inside, to the lounge, bar, and out to the landscape. The ceiling grid mirrors the new implants.

An open floor plan with small boxes or dens provides an intimate atmosphere. In the landscape, a well-lit stairway serves as the link between the outdoor and indoor pools. The bronze monolith seemingly grows out of the ground, out of its depths, and at night becomes a light installation.