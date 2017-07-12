World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Italy
  5. bergmeisterwolf architekten
  6. 2017
  7. Ballguthof Hotel / bergmeisterwolf architekten

Ballguthof Hotel / bergmeisterwolf architekten

  • 13:00 - 12 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ballguthof Hotel / bergmeisterwolf architekten
Save this picture!
Ballguthof Hotel / bergmeisterwolf architekten, © Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

© Gustav Willeit © Gustav Willeit © Gustav Willeit © Gustav Willeit +25

Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

From the architect. Architecture as a symbol. A protruding wing in the entrance shows the way, a sweeping buckled roof of black concrete leads to the reception area on the inside, to the lounge, bar, and out to the landscape. The ceiling grid mirrors the new implants.

Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

An open floor plan with small boxes or dens provides an intimate atmosphere. In the landscape, a well-lit stairway serves as the link between the outdoor and indoor pools. The bronze monolith seemingly grows out of the ground, out of its depths, and at night becomes a light installation.

Save this picture!
Model
Model
Save this picture!
Model
Model
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Italy
Cite: "Ballguthof Hotel / bergmeisterwolf architekten" 12 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875156/ballguthof-hotel-bergmeisterwolf-architekten/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »