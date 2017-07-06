SP Residence / Fernando Weber

+12

Project Direction Fernanda Martínez, Javier F. Granados

Construction Management Gerardo Vázquez

Collaborators Pedro Paredes

From the architect. SP Residence occupies an approximately 4000 m2 site in Valle de Bravo, Mexico State, in a privileged enclave surrounded by woodlands. The residence sits on a slightly sloping site at its highest point, with a southern exposure that frames optimal views.

Given the spectacular natural setting, it was of paramount importance to design a house of light, simple conception that would not upset the area’s innate harmonies. An L-shaped floor plan was chosen that established both a daytime wing (home to the kitchen, utility room, living-dining room and terrace) as well as the nighttime counterpart (featuring four bedrooms). An equally simple structural system is based on a concrete “skeleton” within which the residence is constructed. Exterior wood walls echo the material conditions of the site, emphasizing a contrast to the structure. Within this subtle composition of façades, the roof above the living-dining area is especially notable; its height and lightness privilege this area of the house.