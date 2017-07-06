SP Residence / Fernando Weber

-
Architects
-
LocationAvandaro, Valle de Bravo, Méx., Mexico
-
Area319.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
Project DirectionFernanda Martínez, Javier F. Granados
-
Construction ManagementGerardo Vázquez
-
CollaboratorsPedro Paredes
From the architect. SP Residence occupies an approximately 4000 m2 site in Valle de Bravo, Mexico State, in a privileged enclave surrounded by woodlands. The residence sits on a slightly sloping site at its highest point, with a southern exposure that frames optimal views.
Given the spectacular natural setting, it was of paramount importance to design a house of light, simple conception that would not upset the area’s innate harmonies. An L-shaped floor plan was chosen that established both a daytime wing (home to the kitchen, utility room, living-dining room and terrace) as well as the nighttime counterpart (featuring four bedrooms). An equally simple structural system is based on a concrete “skeleton” within which the residence is constructed. Exterior wood walls echo the material conditions of the site, emphasizing a contrast to the structure. Within this subtle composition of façades, the roof above the living-dining area is especially notable; its height and lightness privilege this area of the house.