  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. bergmeisterwolf architekten
  6. 2017
  7. F Holiday House / bergmeisterwolf architekten

F Holiday House / bergmeisterwolf architekten

  • 03:00 - 6 July, 2017
F Holiday House / bergmeisterwolf architekten
F Holiday House / bergmeisterwolf architekten, © Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit

  • Collaborators

    Alessandro Battistella, Gianluca Facchinelli, Lorenzo Musio, Ingrid Prosser
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Gustav Willeit
From the architect. The existing building, the extension and the garden come together as one. vertical sliding windows can be moved downward and disappear, transforming intimate into wide open spaces. a canopy becomes a house and then a canopy again.

© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Gustav Willeit
A terrace on the canopy can be reached through an outdoor stairway connecting the existing structure to the garden. Dyed concrete surfaces build a complementary relationship with the existing plastered stone façade. The extension drifts away from the existing building and comes to light through some interstitial spaces. The pool is located in the garden, between a lemon orchard and century-old palm trees.

© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
© Gustav Willeit
Products:

Glass Concrete Brick

See more:

