F Holiday House / bergmeisterwolf architekten

Architects bergmeisterwolf architekten

Location 25088 Toscolano-maderno BS, Italy

Lead Architects Gerd Bergmeister, Michaela Wolf

Area 250.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Gustav Willeit

Collaborators Alessandro Battistella, Gianluca Facchinelli, Lorenzo Musio, Ingrid Prosser More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The existing building, the extension and the garden come together as one. vertical sliding windows can be moved downward and disappear, transforming intimate into wide open spaces. a canopy becomes a house and then a canopy again.

A terrace on the canopy can be reached through an outdoor stairway connecting the existing structure to the garden. Dyed concrete surfaces build a complementary relationship with the existing plastered stone façade. The extension drifts away from the existing building and comes to light through some interstitial spaces. The pool is located in the garden, between a lemon orchard and century-old palm trees.