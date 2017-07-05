In Progress: Amatrice Refectory / Stefano Boeri Architetti

+26

Structural Design (School Refectory) Ing. Mirko Degano

Plant Design Ing. Paolo Zuccolo

Urbanization and services planning Arch. Sandro Stefanini

Project Appraisal GAD srl

Contractor Filiera del legno Friuli Venezia Giulia – ATI Domusgaia srl e Legnolandia srl

Promoter Comitato Un aiuto subito terremoto centro Italia 6.0 – Corriere della Sera – TgLA7

Beneficiary Comune di Amatrice

From the architect. After a construction period of only 30 days, the new school refectory for Amatrice has been realized, thanks to the fundraising organized by Corriere della Sera and TgLa7 with the initiative “Un aiuto subito”. The school refectory, designed by Stefano Boeri Architetti, has been conceived as a multifunctional space for Amatrice’s children and it will become a gathering point for the local community, where people can meet, play and, maybe, stop for a while and look at the Sibillini Mountains, framed by the wide window in the main hall.

It’s only a first, small, step towards the recostruction of a completely destroyed territory, but it’s also the tangible sign that building with high quality and great attention can go together, even in Italy, with a significant reduction of costs and time.

On one side, it’s really important that such a result has been achieved in a short period of time, because to give a prompt answer to the reconstruction emergency was a priority for all the professionals involved in the project. On the other side, the commitment with Amatrice has only just begun: Stefano Boeri Architetti, together with Innova FVG, is already working on the second stage of the project “Amate Amatrice. Besides the wooden refectory, the project includes a food hub that will host eight of the historic restaurants in Amatrice, destroyed by the earthquake. The restaurants, that will be built with wooden prefabricated structures, together with the refectory will give again, a workplace to more than 130 people that, before the tragic earthquake of last August, worked in the restaurant field. Around the refectory, a new public space will take shape. It’s a new square for Amatrice, where people can meet and stay together. It’s a place where to taste the local specialities, in order to give new force to the food tourism and to the economy of the all territory. It’s also a starting point, to re-discover the identity of a town that has lost in a few seconds hundreds of lives and centuries of memories, but that is now ready to build again, piece by piece, its own rebirth.

The intervention is composed of a set of structures built with wooden prefabricated modular elements, which will accommodate a school refectory (Excerpt 1) and 8 restaurants, with different capacities and size. (Excerpt 2).

The project involves the placement of the modules around an open public space, consisting of a pedestrian pavement outside, equipped with seating and lighting, and a central blank space, arranged to green, equipped with chairs to house a temporary installation of urban wooden furniture. The structures will be undertaken partly in the workshop and then assembled on site, according to the deadlines and the procedures defined during detailed design and construction supervision.

The area will also be equipped with parking lots, loading and unloading areas, and with a driveway of around 6m width serving back the modules, to supply the restaurants operations.

The whole project area will also be equipped with the infrastructures to provide the functionality of the facilities, as well as connections to existing networks.

MASTERPLAN

Excerpt 1: School refectory area about 490 square meters, consisting of a dining room for 150 seats in the open bar area, and a number of service areas for galleys, preparation and storage, bathrooms, locker rooms, local washing and waste, technical rooms.

The structure will be realized using wooden prefabricated elements for the outer casing and the supporting elements; modular elements in the insulated metal sheet for the roof; aluminum and double glazing perimeter doors and windows; interior partitions in dry materials; indoor and outdoor flooring in concrete and gres tiles for local service and kitchen.

Excerpt 2: Restaurants of different capacity and size, from about 85mq to about 500 square meters, depending on the requirements of different restaurateurs, realized with prefabricated modular elements in wood for the outer casing and the supporting elements; modular elements in insulated metal sheet for to the cover; perimeter doors and windows of aluminum and double glazing; indoor flooring in concrete and rough for the exterior, stoneware finish for the service areas and kitchen. Each restaurant will also be equipped with a lightweight steel and wood structure to use as outdoor area to accommodate tables outside during summer.

The project also involves the construction of interiors, kitchens and service areas, through modular elements.

The layout of the dining rooms will instead diversify the restaurants, to give recognizability and customization for users.

There will be graphic elements of orientation and communication, which can guarantee the customization for each restaurant, giving at the same time an overall design.