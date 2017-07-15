The Curves of Luís Pedro Silva's Leixões Cruise Terminal Through the Lens of Fernando Guerra

The strategic definition of a new cruise terminal had a double objective: improvement of the commercial efficiency and a better urban integration. In this photoset, Fernando Guerra captures the many sides of the Leixões Cruise Terminal, a project that won the 2017 Building of the Year Awards in the "Public Architecture" category.

Luís Pedro Silva's Porto Cruise Terminal is a small port complex, an initiative of the Administração dos Portos do Douro e Leixões, located at the South Jetty in Matosinhos, Portugal. The project integrates new buildings, berthing work and exterior spaces of public vocation. The main building shelters several programmatic components: cruise ship terminal, marina facilities, the Science and Technology Park of the Sea of the University of Porto, event rooms, and a restaurant. Integrating all proposed uses directly with the city.



Fernando Guerra's photoset allows us to get even closer to the spatial notion, uses and details of the new Leixões Cruise Terminal.

