  3. The Curves of Luís Pedro Silva's Leixões Cruise Terminal Through the Lens of Fernando Guerra

The Curves of Luís Pedro Silva's Leixões Cruise Terminal Through the Lens of Fernando Guerra

  • 12:00 - 15 July, 2017
  • by
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
The strategic definition of a new cruise terminal had a double objective: improvement of the commercial efficiency and a better urban integration. In this photoset, Fernando Guerra captures the many sides of the Leixões Cruise Terminal, a project that won the 2017 Building of the Year Awards in the "Public Architecture" category.

Get to know all the facets of this building below.

Luís Pedro Silva's Porto Cruise Terminal is a small port complex, an initiative of the Administração dos Portos do Douro e Leixões, located at the South Jetty in Matosinhos, Portugal. The project integrates new buildings, berthing work and exterior spaces of public vocation. The main building shelters several programmatic components: cruise ship terminal, marina facilities, the Science and Technology Park of the Sea of the University of Porto, event rooms, and a restaurant. Integrating all proposed uses directly with the city.

Fernando Guerra's photoset allows us to get even closer to the spatial notion, uses and details of the new Leixões Cruise Terminal.

The Curves of Luís Pedro Silva's Leixões Cruise Terminal Through the Lens of Fernando Guerra

The Curves of Luís Pedro Silva's Leixões Cruise Terminal Through the Lens of Fernando Guerra

The Curves of Luís Pedro Silva's Leixões Cruise Terminal Through the Lens of Fernando Guerra

The Curves of Luís Pedro Silva's Leixões Cruise Terminal Through the Lens of Fernando Guerra

The Curves of Luís Pedro Silva's Leixões Cruise Terminal Through the Lens of Fernando Guerra

To see the entire photo series by clicking here.

Leixões Cruise Terminal / Luís Pedro Silva Arquitecto

86 From the architect. Porto Cruise Terminal is a small port complex, initiative of the Administração dos Portos do Douro e Leixões, located at the South jetty in Matosinhos, Portugal. The strategic definition of a new cruise terminal had a double objective: improvement of the commercial efficiency and a better urban integration.

Cite: Delaqua, Victor. "The Curves of Luís Pedro Silva's Leixões Cruise Terminal Through the Lens of Fernando Guerra" 15 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875136/the-facets-of-luis-pedro-silvas-leixoes-cruise-terminal-through-the-lenses-of-fernando-guerra/>
