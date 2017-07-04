World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Complex Yet Simple Geometry of Toyo Ito's Tama Art University Library

The Complex Yet Simple Geometry of Toyo Ito's Tama Art University Library

The Complex Yet Simple Geometry of Toyo Ito's Tama Art University Library

In his latest video, filmmaker Vincent Hecht takes us inside Toyo Ito's Tama Art University Library. The project is notable for its effortless geometry, with the entire building comprising a series of simple concrete arches which, when combined, create a complex "emergent grid" which allowed for great flexibility in the building's plan. Hecht's video shows how this geometry works in practice, as the elements of the library snake through the building's light, open interior.

Tama Art University Library / Toyo Ito & Associates

See a photoset of the Library by Iwan Baan.

